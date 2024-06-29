Shaquille O’Neal Reveals He Spoke To Charles Barkley After Angel Reese Called Him Out On It

Shaquille O’Neal has been a vehement supporter of Angel Reese ever since she won LSU their first-ever NCAA title for basketball. So, when the player was in the middle of a storm of detractors, many expected the Lakers legend to stick up for her publicly. Yet, it never happened. However, as he revealed recently, on one occasion, he did decide to confront someone for their comments on her once. And unfortunately for him, Charles Barkley was on the business end of it.

O’Neal was recently asked about his opinion on the season Angel Reese is having at the moment. In response, at first, he openly praised her, before even drawing a comparison between her and himself, something he does not do lightly.

He then revealed what may have prompted this turnaround from her terrible start to the season, saying that he asked her to block out the detractors. Following this, he revealed an instance where she was cross with him for not sticking up for her to Charles Barkley live on air for something he said. In response, he joked that Barkley takes up too much time on the air, so he simply waited to confront him backstage.

“I’d to call her [Angel Reese] and tell her, ‘Stop reading comments’… She jumped on me, ‘Why you ain’t say nothing to Charles [Barkley]?!’. I said, ‘Well, first of all, you know Charles takes up the segment, I never have time to say anything. But, I talked to him afterwards’.”

It would have been interesting to know exactly what Shaq had said to Charles Barkley. However, the legend chose not to elaborate on the subject. As for Reese, while she was far from thrilled at not being defended by one of her closest confidants, it would have been relieving to know that he stood up for her backstage.

Fortunately for her, the onslaught to her name has now reduced significantly after her performances have improved in the WNBA. So perhaps, Shaq’s advice came in handy after all.

Shaquille O’Neal’s relationship with Angel Reese

Shaquille O’Neal has always announced himself to be an older brother figure for Angel Reese. Throughout her journey, he has tried to help her in any way he can by giving her any kind of advice he could dispense.

What started as a bit of a mentor-mentee relationship allowed Shaq to get a courtside seat to Reese’s greatness. The Lakers legend was so impressed by what he saw, that he gave her quite the compliment while speaking to People Magazine.

“She’s probably the greatest athlete to ever come out of LSU Sports… You heard it here first, male or female. ”

While this is a bold statement, to say the absolute least, being an LSU great himself, O’Neal is more than qualified enough to make such a declaration. Now, all Angel Reese needs to do is keep trying to prove it right in the WNBA.