Shaquille O’Neal reveals the player he would most want to play against yet again, just to prove a point

Shaquille O’Neal was quite the player during his playing career, wasn’t he?

15 All-Star appearances, 2 scoring champion awards, 14 All-NBA selections, 3 All-Defensive team selections, 3 Finals MVPs, a regular season MVP, and 4 championships. And of course, despite all these accolades, he has even more to his name.

During his career in the NBA, Shaq faced a myriad of all-time great opponents. Your Michael Jordans, the Kobe Bryants of the world and so many more. The list is limitless.

Among all of these players, who was the Diesel’s favorite opponent? And, since the man is as petty as he is, which player would he play against once again, just to prove a point?

Difficult question, right?

Well, lucky for us, there was a time when he actually answered this very same question, boy did he do it expansively.

And so, without any further ado, let’s dive right into it, shall we?

Shaquille O’Neal reveals the players he would most like to play against once more

And we’re just saying, Michael Jordan isn’t the only one on that list.

Frankly, we could talk about and explain every little name he took and why he did so. But, wouldn’t it be better if we let the man explain it himself?

Take a gander at the YouTube clip below.

Really, would you have expected any difference a response from Shaquille O’Neal?

All we can say to this is, god we would love to see some Shaq fu again. And who knows?

Maybe a rematch against these players could cause some massive tremors within the GOAT race as well.

