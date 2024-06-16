Shaquille O’Neal Rumored to Have Purchased $189,998 Cybertruck Despite Past Hatred Towards Tesla

Shaquille O’Neal knows how to rile up the masses with his opinions and antics. Previously, he had been extremely critical of the company Tesla, but in a sudden change of events, Shaq recently took to his Instagram, confirming that he has indeed placed an order for a cyber truck, an action which stands in stark contrast to The Big Fella’s previous opinion on Elon Musk’s products.

The entire fiasco kicked off when an Instagram page posted a video of Tesla’s new SUV, The Cyber Beast. The large SUV came with an even heftier price tag, as the car was retailing for over $189,998. The car even caught Shaq’s eyes, as the Big Aristotle declared his desire to buy one in the comments section of the post. Within a few hours, O’Neal had a response from a potential seller, who hilariously declared that he was headed his way ASAP [as soon as possible].

The seller [easily_motors], who is a partner of Ricky Autosales, seems to have hopped on a call with O’Neal soon after exchanging comments, as a screenshot from the meeting was soon posted to the seller’s Instagram account. With the caption,

“Just got off the call with my brotha Shaq to deliver his new cyber beast.“

O’Neal even posted a screenshot of the post to his Instagram stories, confirming the rumor of him buying a Tesla as being true.

But this isn’t Shaq’s first encounter with a Tesla, as just a few months ago, he tried getting into a car made by them and miserably failed.

Exploring O’Neals past hatred for Tesla’s

Elon Musk has garnered a lot the fame and fortune from himself through selling his electric cars, but O’Neal never understood the hype till recently. He preferred cars with combustion engines and manual transmissions. Back in 2021, Shaq was giving an interview, where he recalled a story about how he declined to buy his son a Tesla, making him choose a Dodge Charger instead. Talking about the story, O’Neal further added,

“For Christmas, one of my sons got all A’s, I was like, ‘Man, go pick what you want.’ So he comes back with a Tesla. I said, ‘You better take yo’ ass across the street to the Chargers. Better get you a Charger. You ain’t getting no motherf-king Telsa.”

While some might think that Shaq’s reservations with Tesla arose because of stylistic and power-delivery-based issues, the truth of the matter is that the 7’1 center simply didn’t fit in any of Musk’s cars before the Cyber-Truck. O’Neal even called out Musk on one occasion, advising the Tesla CEO to make better and ‘bigger‘ vehicles.