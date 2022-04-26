“Elon Musk, you want to make a big boy Tesla?!”: When Shaquille O’Neal gave the $304 billion worth man some advice on his car company

A look back at the time Shaquille O’Neal hilariously tried his best to enter a Tesla, and then gave some major advice to Elon Musk and Tesla

Shaquille O’Neal’s post-NBA antics are hall of fame level, to say the least.

The man is perhaps one of the funniest men on television right now. Every show he is on, you can expect every audience member to be hunched over in pain because of how much they’ve been laughing. And the best part is, the subject matter of the show could be something very serious, and it STILL wouldn’t matter.

However, what we’re here to tell you about is no show. No, instead, we’re here to tell you about this one time Shaq was forced to get into a Tesla. And well, let’s just say it didn’t turn out very favorably for the man.

Without further ado, let’s get into it, shall we?

Also Read: ‘When the Nets caved to Kyrie Irving, Steve Nash had no credibility’: Skip Bayless demands sacking of Nash after Kevin Durant and co. bow out of playoffs

The time Shaquille O’Neal asked Tesla to make some ‘big boy cars’ after barely being able to get into one

Shaquille O’Neal is hardly a small man. Heck, the man is over 7 feet tall, after all!

So, needless to say, when Shaq goes for a ride, he needs a car that’s absolutely massive so that it can accommodate him. And well, let’s just say that was a massive, massive problem with one of the cars made by Elon Musk’s company, ‘Tesla’.

Thank god almighty, we have the clip to show you exactly what happened.

Ah, that right there is one beautiful clip.

The perfect part is, as far as we know, Elon Musk took that advice to heart, rolling out the Model X, a significantly bigger vehicle.

So, all-in-all, you got exactly what you wanted, Shaq. Now, you have no excuse to not buy one for yourself!

Also Read: ‘Kevin Durant, how could you call yourself a god after that series’: Nets star bursts out on Twitter, challenges Charles Barkley to roast him again