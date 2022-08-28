Shaquille O’Neal shares how a $40 million decision was the start of his $400 million business empire

Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal talks about the first ever business decision he had to make in his life

Shaquille O’Neal is not a poor man by any measure.

After coming up from an incredibly humble background, the Big Diesel has learned how to manage his money expertly. And today, the man is worth an incredible $400 million. That is wealth that could probably last for multiple generations.

Today, a lot of his net worth is due to the smart business decisions he has made over the years. However, it would be outright nonsensical to not give at least some of the credit to his career in the NBA as well. Speaking of which, it is apparently the start of his NBA career, that gave a young Shaq the first ever real business decision he had to take in his life.

What are we talking about? Well, let’s get into it, shall we?

Shaquille O’Neal was asked to choose between $1 million and $40 million ahead of his NBA career

That subheading may look like absolute gibberish at first. And admittedly, without the right context, it really is.

So how about we give you said context?

In case you may not be aware, the $40 million Shaquille O’Neal is referring to here seems to be the value of his rookie contract with the Orlando Magic, over a span of 7 years.

As for the $1 million, it seems to be tied to the scenario of playing another scene with Louisiana State, the collegiate team he played for.

It may seem like a cut and dry answer on the surface, but we’re sure there are a multitude of variable an 18-year-old has to consider before coming to decision.

And given how Shaq’s career turned, it’s fair to say the man undoubtedly made the right one.

