Shaquille O’Neal’s $100,000 offer shot down by family member who gave him shelter during 1992 draft

Shaquille O’Neal is always the first person to offer help whether it is to a stranger or his own family member.

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most dominant big men in the history of the league. Standing at 7-foot-1, weighing a staggering 325 pounds, Shaq was able to command both sides of the paint.

Due to this inhumane stature of his, “The Big Aristotle” was able to build up a ridiculously long list of achievements. Over the span of his near-two-decade career, O’Neal racked up one of the most illustrious resumes of all-time – 15 All-Star appearances, 14 All-NBA selections, 3 All-Defensive selections, 2 scoring titles, an MVP, 4 championships, and 3 Finals MVPs, among a whole bunch of others accolades.

With the virtue of Shaq being one of the best superstars to play in the league, and courtesy of his business intelligence, O’Neal is worth over $400 million.

Now, we all know just how generous the former Lakers legend is. The former LSU Tiger doesn’t shy away from giving back to the community and the people. We’ve heard numerous anecdotes of the HOFer extending his arm to those in help.

Shaquille O’Neal offered $100,000 to Uncle Roy

Growing up, Shaq sustained several hardships. Throughout the course of his childhood, O’Neal has received numerous help and favors from many family members. This is exactly why he doesn’t hesitate them whenever required.

This one time, The Big Aristotle offered his Uncle Roy a new house. Not only did Roy, who gave O’Neal shelter during the 1992 draft, turned down the offer of receiving a new house with courtesy of “Secret Celebrity Renovation”, but Roy also declines Shaq’s $100,000 offer.

During an interview, the Hall-Of-Famer revealed how his uncle was the undisputed first choice to offer a new home.

Q: Why was your Uncle Roy the slam dunk choice for this honor?

Shaq: “I’m a very gifting family guy. But if I call him and say ‘Uncle Roy, I’ve got a million, do you want $100,000?’ he’ll always say ‘No, you work hard for that.’ He has never asked for anything in all my time, not money for a flight or a business deal, nothing.”

Despite his uncle refusing the offer, Shaq managed to convince him after involving his mother and sister in the conversation.

O’Neal has been a generous person who will always aim to put other’s needs above his own wants.

