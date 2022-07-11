Shaquille O’Neal shares how his ‘Protect, Provide, Love’ ideology denied him of a final good-bye with his sister

Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal explains how his inability to say no cost him a final conversation with his deceased sister

There are a lot of things in life that money can buy for you. It can get you a better lifestyle, better clothes, and better things. Medically, it can get you the best treatments mankind has to offer. However, one thing money can’t get you is a cure for terminal diseases.

Shaquille O’Neal learned this the hard way. After battling cancer for three years, Shaq’s younger sister Ayesha Harrison-Jex passed away in 2019.

“Big Fella, you hang in there.” Ernie, Kenny, Charles & Commissioner Silver’s thoughts are with the O’Neal family pic.twitter.com/5yUtdhjWkZ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 24, 2019

Also Read: “Steph Curry ain’t dumb, he let Kevin Durant go off!”: Shaquille O’Neal praises Warriors MVP’s passiveness to ‘Slim Reaper’ during title runs against LeBron James

It was a huge blow for Shaq and his entire family. Ayesha passed away at the young age of 40, leaving behind her son Bryce Harrison.

Her death also hurt O’Neal even more, as he missed the last chance to say his goodbyes because he was too busy at work.

Shaquille O’Neal shares how his work ideology cost him a final call with his sister

Shaquille O’Neal is a family man, who also has a very strong work ethic. O’Neal has a net worth of over $400 million, and his work ethic came a long way in helping him achieve the same. From endorsements to smart investments, Shaq even dabbles in things that others may not be very receptive to.

Talking to Taylor Rooks, Shaq explains one of the biggest regrets he’s had. O’Neal was supposed to call his sister, but he was busy with some shoot, and decide he’d get around to it later. His ideology at work was to ‘Provide, Protect, Love’, making sure he takes nothing for granted and help out as much as he can.

Also Read: “Shaquille O’Neal found out he had a different biological dad at 11!”: When the Lakers legend got shocking news that changed the course of his life

However, due to the same, he got home tired, and forgot to make the call to his sister. As a result, he missed his last chance to talk to her.

If anything, this teaches us to make sure we take out time for our loved ones and check up on them whenever we can.