Shaquille O’Neal Shares Stephen A Smith’s Take On Angel Reese Being The ROTY Over Caitlin Clark

The Caitlin Clark v. Angel Reese race for the Rookie of the Year honor is more competitive than we could’ve imagined it to be. Both youngsters are having sensational campaigns, leading their respective franchises into the playoff spot at the mid-season break stage. Due to her latest surge in performance, Clark currently has the upper hand for the award. However, Shaquille O’Neal used a Stephen A. Smith take to reveal why he backed Reese to win the same.

Though Stephen didn’t explicitly claim the Chicago Sky to be the 2024 Rookie of the Year, his answer did make it seem as though he was pretty confident in Reese’s odds and was giving her the edge over Clark.

“Angel Reese, she may be the Rookie of the Year. She’s special… I don’t care what anybody says, cause she can play, she’s no scrub, she’s a walking double-double,” the ESPN analyst said.

Looks like Shaq also shares a similar belief. He took to his Instagram Stories and shared Stephen’s take on Reese’s race for the ROTY.

Both players are having memorable campaigns, etching their names in the history books on numerous occasions across the first half of the season. But Shaq’s endorsement of Reese’s ROTY chances has a lot to do with the fact that the two share a good relationship.

Reese and Shaq have a great bond

‘Diesel’ has had the utmost admiration for the 22-year-old even before she set foot in the WNBA. Hence, as one of his first moves as the President of the basketball division for Reebok, Shaq decided to get Reese on board as one of the biggest ambassadors.

Additionally, the two also share a special connection because of their alma mater. Both popular names in the basketball community have attended the Louisiana State University. And despite the immense success that Shaq has witnessed, he constantly snubs himself to back Reese as the greatest athlete in LSU Tigers history.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend has also been a father-like figure in Reese’s life and has been of help during testing times. When she was sidelined due to injuries, the forward revealed how she would regularly reach out to Shaq for support and guidance.

“I talked to Shaq every day. We face timed, he called, he checked on me every single day to make sure I was good. He told me every day, ‘this too shall pass.’ He’s been here before and he knows what it takes.”

So far in the season, Reese has been averaging 13.5 points and 11.9 rebounds per game and also impressed the sporting world by surpassing Candace Parker for the most consecutive double-doubles recorded. She could go on to make Shaq proud by winning the Rookie of the Year award.