Shaquille O'Neal Shows No Mercy To Daughters Me'Arah and Amirah, 'Cheats' in a 2v1 Game

In 2022, Shareef O’Neal and Shaqir O’Neal alleged that their father Shaquille O’Neal resorts to cheating during their 1v1 match-ups because he can’t beat them fair and square anymore. While his battles against his sons have been well-documented, Shaq doesn’t shy away from going at it against his daughters as well. In an Instagram story recently shared by the big man, he can be seen in a 2v1 situation against his daughters Me’Arah and Amirah.

However, in this instance, instead of outright manipulating the rules, Shaq took advantage of his size.

The father-daughter match-up occurred in an indoor court with a rim that is around 8 feet high, which is not much taller than 7’1″ Shaq. In this hilarious match-up posted on Instagram by The Score, the two sisters can be seen struggling to get their shots in as Shaq defends the rim with all his might. In one instance, he even snatches the ball during a shot attempt.

Apart from that, he used his size to generate easy buckets, which made for a one-way domination. However, many fans pointed out that Shaq’s blocks were mostly goaltending because he could easily grab the ball on its downward trajectory.

The big man also clearly traveled on many occasions. The small, enclosed space gave him an advantage over his undersized daughters. So Amirah and Me’Arah could put together a decent argument that their dad cheated in this instance as well.

While this was a fun little match-up for the O’Neal sisters, they are earnestly pursuing a hoops career. Turns out, Shaq’s youngest child may have the best shot at building a substantial pro-hoops career.

The sisters follow in the footsteps of their father

Currently 22 years old, Amirah O’Neal plays for his father’s alma-meter, the LSU Tigers. While she hasn’t been able to carve out a big role for the squad and has remained on the sidelines, she enjoyed a stellar high school career. During her junior year, she put up 17.2 points per game for the Crossroads School in Santa Monica.

Meanwhile, her sister Me’Arah has been a standout for the Episcopal High School. As a result, she earned the nod to the McDonald’s All-American High School Game. The 6’3” Center has verbally committed to the University of Florida basketball program for the 2024-25 NCAA season.

As per Shareef O’Neal, Me’Arah is the most talented among her siblings and is likely to carve out a substantial hooping career.