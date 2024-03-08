“Happy 52nd Birthday to My Papa Milk Dud”: Shaquille O’Neal Receives ‘Warm’ Birthday Love From His Kids

As Shaquille O’Neal celebrated his 52nd birthday on March 6th, 2024, the father of six kids received a ton of warm wishes. On this occasion, O’Neal’s kids made sure that their father felt special. Taahirah O’Neal, Shareef O’Neal, Myles B. O’Neal, Amirah O’Neal, Shaqir O’Neal, and Me’Arah O’Neal took to Instagram and gave their endearing father a lot of love.

Taahirah O’Neal had a special video message for her dad. In the caption of her Insta post, she wrote, “Happy 52nd Birthday to my Papa Milk Dud! ‍You the real MVP. I love you more than words can express. To many more my guy.” In the video, as Taahirah turns around, a voice-over says, “Behind every spoiled daughter, there is a bald-headed father.” As she turns around, the camera pans to Shaquille O’Neal who makes a funny mean mug.

Meanwhile, Shaq’s s 24-year-old Shareef O’Neal posted some adorable throwback photos of the father-son duo on his Instagram. He captioned his Instagram post, “Happy birthday twin! Love you man❤️ thank you for everything !❤️” In these photos, Shareef is in the lap of his father while the two look like a mirror image of each other.

Myles B. O’Neal also took to his Instagram and celebrated his father’s birthday. In an Instagram post, he wrote, “Happy Birthday to the man himsel! I love you and I’m so proud of you for constantly leveling up year by year! Every wish him a very happy birthday @shaq @djdiesel.” In one of the videos in the post, the father-son duo is seen grooving to Myles O’Neal’s track “Naked(feat Stanaj)”.



Shaq’s 24-year-old Amirah O’Neal also posted a couple of adorable photos with her dad on her Instagram stories. In one of the throwback photographs, a kid Amirah is held in the secure hands of her father. Amirah’s story with the photograph read, “happy birthday oldman love you”. In the other photo, she is with her dad as a grown-up.

20-year-old Shaqir O’Neal, who is a Forward for Texas Southern Tigers also took to his Instagram and wished his dad a happy birthday. In a style similar to his brother Shareef O’Neal, he wrote, “Happy Birthday Twin.” In the photo, a toddler Shaqir is in the lap of Shaq while elder brother Myles O’Neal and sister Amirah O’Neal are on either side of the big fella.

Meanwhile, Florida Gators-bound Me’Arah O’Neal also gave her greetings. She posted an Instagram story that had a screengrab of a special moment she shared with Dad during an Inside the NBA segment. The picture belongs to the segment where Shaq presented Me’Arah with her All-American McDonald’s jersey. In her story, the top-notch talent also wrote, “happy birthday old man. love you” along with a couple of heart emojis.



On April 2, she and her Western squad will play against the East. To mark this big occasion, her father invited her to the set of the popular TNT show and honored her with a bouquet alongside her jersey for the April 2 game.