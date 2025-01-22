Shaquille O’Neal Sings ‘Many Men’ in Serbian as Nikola Jokic Hints at Performing It in Near Future

Last week, DeAndre Jordan revealed that his superstar teammate Nikola Jokic knows every word of 50 Cent’s “Many Men.” He said that the Joker either listens to Serbian folk music or the 50 Cent classic inside the locker room. So, when the Postgame Show crew got hold of the Denver Nuggets big man after the 76ers game, Shaquille O’Neal surprised Jokic with the song’s Serbian rendition.

Of course, Shaq didn’t know the Serbian translation of the song, but he tried his best to make it in tune.

Adam Lefkoe started the conversation with Jokic by bringing up the comment from Jordan. In the hope that the three-time MVP would join in, he sang the lyrics, “Many men wish death upon me/Blood in my eye, dog, and I can’t see/I’m tryin’ to be what I’m destined to be.” Unfortunately, Jokic was too shy to continue.

That’s when Shaq jumped in, with his made-up lyrics, trying to get Jokic to rap along. When asked to confirm if he knows every word of “Many Men,” Jokic said, “Nah, he’s [Jordan is] lying.”

However, the Joker claimed that he’d be willing to perform the song publicly once he is done learning all the words. Excited by his admission, the show’s panel immediately demanded Jokic to perform at the All-Star game.

Jokic says he might perform Many Men in the future 👀 pic.twitter.com/3r3Vh8Rw6K — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) January 22, 2025

“I will need three to four months to know all the words,” Jokic responded. One good thing in his reply was that he didn’t refuse the offer to perform, he just needs some more time. So, hopefully, whenever he manages to memorize the lyrics, Jokic might give us all a memorable performance.

The Nikola Jokic-Many Men rumor was first started by Jordan on Run It Back. He said, “Peyton Watson is our locker room DJ. Anytime Nikola requests a song, if it’s not Serbian folk music, it’s Many Men by 50 Cent and he knows the words from start to finish.” Turns out, the Joker doesn’t really know the song by heart yet.

If he ever decides to perform “Many Men” in front of a crowd, it’ll be a special show because until now, Jokic is mostly known to have a very quiet and reserved personality.