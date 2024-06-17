Shaquille O’Neal Trades Off His $74,000 Ride For a Great Deal on $100,000 Cyberbeast

Shaquille O’Neal is a renowned gearhead and loves to flash his elite customized rides to the world. From Rolls Royce to Hellcats, his collection is akin to a Need For Speed garage. In his latest expansion package, the big fella alluded to adding Tesla’s Cybertruck. He is willing to trade off his precious Hellcat to acquire a Cyberbeast. On his Instagram stories, Shaq shared a clip in which he is descending from a Cyberbeast and handing his Hellcat’s key during the trade-off.

Advertisement

This story redirects to a post by the official handle of vehicle dealership Effortless Motors which showcases the exchange of the rides. In a video posted by Effortless Motors, while coming out of Cybertruck, Shaq glowingly states, “Since you gave me a great deal on the Cybertruck, the Hellcat is yours”.

Shaq suggests to trade his Hellcat for a Tesla Cyber Truck! pic.twitter.com/ZmnM8Dr9hm — Ballerz Worldwide (@ballaznba) June 15, 2024

On this note, let us compare the prices between the two rides. The SRT Hellcat widebody is retailing at approximately $74,000, on the other hand, the price tag for the Tesla Cybertruck Cyberbeast is $101,985. Since O’Neal got his desired deal, he was looking to trade away his prized Hellcat ride.

This was also a great deal for the recipient of the Hellcat as while the market price for it is $74,000, after Diesel’s preferred customization, it would cost much more. Is it the same Hellcat that he was flashing on the streets of Atlanta?

When Shaquille O’Neal showed off his customized Hellcat

The NBA legend has purchased three Hellcats as per many reports. His latest acquisition was breathing fire on the streets of Atlanta. A fan filmed the car geek driving a modified Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye which may have cost around $500,000 after the changes. In the clip, Shaq acknowledged the fan with a radiant smile, and after flashing a victory sign, he hit the gear on a high note and dashed away like a racer.

According to Car Scoops, the Lakers legend attached green headlights to create an Alien-like impression when the light reflected on the road and also made alterations related to wheels and the dashboards. It is unclear if he traded away this particular Hellcat to acquire the Cybertruck.

Whatever may be the case, this deal reflects his knack for diversifying his garage. Soon, we can expect him to show off his Tesla Cyberbeast, a name befitting for a person of his stature.