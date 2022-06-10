‘Shaquille O’Neal uses his $400 million net worth to spoil his mother’: When Lakers legend revealed what he demands from his mom whenever he visits her

A look back at the time when Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal revealed what he asks for his mom to do after earning the big bucks

Shaquille O’Neal may have been one big bully during his NBA days. But after its conclusion, he has turned into a giving man, to say the least.

From time to time, you’ll find clips on your feed of the Diesel randomly choosing to buy a fan’s required list of items for them, just as he does in the YouTube clip below.

But, it appears that this kindness doesn’t just extend to total strangers he meets in public places. Quite the contrary, actually.

A few years ago, Shaq sat down on a late-night talk show, where he was asked what he asks his mom to do for him, every time he gets home. And well, let’s just say, his answer will do nothing less than warm your heart right up.

Also Read: ‘In shape Luka Doncic? He has that Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant look now’: NBA Twitter goes haywire as Mavericks star releases clips from early offseason workouts

Shaquille O’Neal reveals that he asks for his mom to do absolutely nothing, and just sit tight instead

There is a reason Shaquille O’Neal is the man that he is today, despite all the fame and fortune. It’s because his mother did an absolutely stellar job raising him.

Being a mother has never been an easy job. But, with somebody who’s always had a mischievous nature such as Shaq’s, her job was probably that much harder to do right. And it appears Shaq knows this.

During an appearance on a late-night talk show, the Lakers legend was asked what he demands his mother do for him every time he gets home. And his answer? Take a look at the YouTube clip below.

As we said earlier, each and every word of that answer just warm your heart right up, doesn’t it?

Also Read: “Paul Pierce has $180,000 in gambling debt!”: Celtics legend tries and fails horribly to gamble like Michael Jordan, Stephen Carmona sues for fortune of money lost