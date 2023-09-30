“Shaquille O’Neal Was Absolutely What The 90s Were About”: David Robinson, Despite Decades Old Tiff, Credits Lakers Legend For Eccentric Nature

Shaquille O’Neal was one of the most dominant forces the NBA has ever seen. Entering the league’s ranks in 1992, Shaq was selected with the No.1 overall pick by the Orlando Magic. A physical specimen to behold, the 7’1″, 301-pound center wasn’t exactly your typical NBA superstar. He brought a whole new vibe and eccentricity into the league that wasn’t quite present before. In fact, his personality very much embodied the spirit of the 1990s, at least that’s what David Robinson said on an episode of NB90s.

Two of the greatest bigs in NBA history, Robinson and Shaq weren’t always on the best of terms. Years ago, Big Diesel revealed he had a dislike for The Admiral because of how he treated him as a fan. Apparently, the San Antonio Spurs legend once refused to sign an autograph for a 13-year-old Shaq. It was the fuel that lit the fire in their rivalry. However, decades later, the four-time NBA Champion would admit that it was all a lie, and he was just tired of Robinson hogging the spotlight in the Alamo City.

David Robinson credits Shaquille O’Neal for embodying the spirit of the 1990s

Despite their tumultuous past, David Robinson thinks highly of Shaquille O’Neal. Reminiscing about Shaq’s emergence as an NBA superstar in the 1990s, The Admiral heaped him with praise in an episode of NB90s. He credited The Big Aristotle for being “what the 90s were about”. Additionally, he stated that O’Neal’s success was down to his understanding of both the game and the media.

High praise from one of the greatest players of all time, and not unfounded. Over the decade, Shaq accomplished a lot both on the court and off of it. Not only did he make several All-NBA and All-Star appearances, but he also made the NBA Finals in 1995. Furthermore, he kicked off his exceptional rap career, releasing four albums, and even going platinum with his very first one.

Couple that with his incredible deal with Reebok, and it’s safe to say that Shaq, outside of getting a championship during that time, won the 90s. A time that was filled with a lot of joy that matched the generally jovial vibe that the Hall of Famer carried himself with.

“Shaq was absolutely what the 90s were about! Shaq understood the nature of the game, he understood the nature of the media.”

It truly was an incredible time, especially for the NBA. Not only did the basketball world get introduced to Shaq, but they also got to witness the dominance of the Michael Jordan-led Chicago Bulls. They welcomed several future Hall of Famers as well. Kobe Bryant, Dirk Nowitzki, Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett, and more. In many’s eyes, the 90s were the peak of NBA basketball, and it’s hard to disagree.

Robinson and Shaq clashed in the 2003 Western Conference Semi-Finals

The climax of the rivalry between David Robinson and Shaquille O’Neal came in the former’s final season in the NBA. Meeting in the 2003 Western Conference Semi-Finals, Robinson’s San Antonio Spurs took on Shaq’s Los Angeles Lakers. It was a heated clash that saw The Admiral come out on top.

Knocking out the defending champions, the Spurs went on to face the New Jersey Nets in the NBA Finals. Here, Robinson ended his career on a high note, winning his second NBA Championship ring.

At the end of the day, regardless of whether their beef was real or not, both Shaq and Robinson are legends of the game. And, with such status comes mutual respect. So, even if there was a semblance of animosity between the two, it has definitely been swept under the rug, with admiration taking its place.