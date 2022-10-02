“Does the LaMelo Ball Cereal Exist?”: Hilarious Hulu Advertisement Starring Hornets All-Star Has Fans Completely Confused

Does LaMelo Ball have his own cereal after all?

LaMelo Ball has a lot of things.

He has a father who has been gunning for him, no matter what. A mom who has always loved him through thick and thin. All the materialistic items anyone in the world could ever ask for. And of course, perhaps most importantly, the superstar marketability to keep it coming.

Especially since he joined the NBA though, everyone wants a piece of him.

Every company you can think of has been after an endorsement deal with him. You have Puma, who paid him a $100 million and a private jet to be his sponsors. And of course, sports brands aren’t the only ones paying attention.

Recently, streaming service Hulu snapped LaMelo Ball up with an endorsement deal. And as soon as they did so, they released this now-famous advertisement.

But this wasn’t the only one they released. No, no, no, there was a sequel made.

And well, let’s just say it had a lot of people confused about one very specific thing.

LaMelo Ball doesn’t actually have his own cereal, as disappointing as that may be

Before we say anything here, we’re going to need you to take a look at the YouTube clip below.

Now, we’re sure nobody assumed that there would be individual letters and words in there. But, at the same time, we can see why many could be mistaken about the man owning his own cereal.

Alas, he isn’t quite there yet. Which is a shame, because given how different he is in the way he does everything, that cereal would probably be a lot of entertainment and really good taste, all packed into a little box.

And who in the world wouldn’t love that?

