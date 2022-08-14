Dennis Rodman faced police 70 times at his $3.8 million mansion for raucous behavior

Dennis Rodman lives a wild an interesting life that most of us would not be able to replicate in our wildest dreams, including many run-ins with the police.

Rodman was brought over to the Bulls on Jordan’s request. He used to be a member of the Detroit Pistons and San Antonio Spurs before he joined the Bulls, and he gained a reputation for being one of the best defensive players in the league.

In fact, Rodman was part of the ‘Bad Boy Pistons’ teams that Jordan used to match up against. The Pistons and Bulls had formed quite the rivalry back then.

The Pistons were notorious for playing a rough style of basketball and invented the ‘Jordan rules’ to slow down the Bulls legend. This would involve fouling him hard, holding him, bumping him, and a lot more to make him physically uncomfortable. Rodman was a major part of that.

However, when the time came, Rodman proved his worth to the Bulls and won three rings with them.

Dennis Rodman threw wild parties at his $3.8 million mansion

Dennis Rodman had a crazy mansion down in Newport Beach, California. The two story home was sold for $3.8 million in 2004 after he bought the house in 1996 for $825,000.

However, until Rodman moved out, the Bulls legend had some adventurous nights at his mansion. Apparently, police were called to the Newport mansion a whopping 70 times for noise complaints.

Rodman has had many run ins with the police over his career. He’s been arrested twice for driving under the influence, being drunk both times, arrested for obstructing justice, and domestic dispute.

So, getting complaints for noise has to rank pretty low on the scale of punishment he’s received. Given it’s Rodman, partying goes through his blood, and so there’s bound to be some nights, or 70, which go a little crazier.

