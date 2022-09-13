Basketball

Shaquille O’Neal was the highest paid with $17.1 million a season – Damian Lillard will make almost 4 times more than that in 2026-27

Shaquille O'Neal was the highest paid with $17.1 million a season - Damian Lillard will make almost 4 times more than that in 2026-27
Arun Sharma

Jack of all sports, master of none. But still, better than master of one. Except NFL. And MLB. And Fencing.

Previous Article
"I feel like I’m still 12 at times" - Mick Schumacher does not watch F1's Drive to Survive episodes featuring him
Next Article
When 91 GP winner Michael Schumacher adopted a stray dog he met during the Brazilian Grand Prix
NBA Latest Post
Shaquille O'Neal was the highest paid with $17.1 million a season - Damian Lillard will make almost 4 times more than that in 2026-27
Shaquille O’Neal was the highest paid with $17.1 million a season – Damian Lillard will make almost 4 times more than that in 2026-27

Shaquille O’Neal was paid a whopping 17.1 million a year in 2000 – OG Anunoby…