Shaquille O’Neal will babysit your kid for $200, and he is good at it

There’s nothing in the world that Shaquille O’Neal can’t do, even babysitting a child is not off limits for the 7’1 giant.

From arguably the most dominant basketball player of all time to an utterly successful businessman and very down-to-earth philanthropist, Shaq has come a long way in the 30 years since he was drafted into the NBA.

The man saw all the success in the grandest stage of basketball on the planet. From forcing his young team to the NBA Finals against Hakeem “The Dream” Olajuwon and his Rockets, to leading a terrific team in LA to three straight championships, he did it all.

I know a monster is not what you’d want near your child but while doing all that, the father of five, also became a popular figure among the fans for his generosity and love for children and their development.

The 4x NBA champ did a lot for school and college-going kids, not just where he grew up, but across States. But it is one thing to be good with kids and an entirely different thing to be great with babies, and it seems the 7’1 giant is not behind at that either.

Shaquille O’Neal can babysit your child but will charge you $200 for it

The Lakers legend is an entirely different person from when he was on the basketball court compared to when he is among his fans. The TNT analyst, who is worth north of $400 million, is literally the Jack of all trades.

The TNT analyst recently appeared as a guest in an interview on Valuetainment, the same show where his former teammate late Kobe Bryant had famously said if the 15x All-Star had The Black Mamba’s work ethic, he’d be The GOAT.

He addressed the elephant in the room in a humble way and said, “I’d still be Shaq”. During the interview, The Diesel heard a baby crying in the crowd, and to fans’ joy asked for her on the stage.

Though the baby was surprised by what was happening, the cute little ‘Mia’ didn’t shed a single tear as Shaq carried her for a while, showing us how great a father he must have been with all his children.

