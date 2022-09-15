Shaquille O’Neal, who has made $2 million donations, paid for 15 of his friends in a life changing moment

Shaquille O’Neal has had a great deal of money always, and he’s found some very valuable ways to put that money to use, in ways you wouldn’t even imagine.

The former Lakers legend is currently one of the hosts of the famous ‘Inside the NBA’ segment on ESPN where he finds new and hilarious ways to discuss and analyze the NBA.

There have been countless stories of how Shaquille O’Neal has spent egregious amounts of money at once. He holds the record for the largest purchase in Walmart history amongst other things, and so he holds a reputation for being a big spender.

Shaq’s net worth is enough to cater to his lifestyle, but it also sometimes makes for some crazy stories. He’s built that net worth through strategic and valuable investments. He makes a great deal of money every year from his businesses, and it’s admirable to see.

The Shaq & Penny era started 27 years ago today! They made the NBA Finals the following year then broke up 2 seasons later. pic.twitter.com/AMbLLIwMWr — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) November 6, 2020

Also Read: Billionaire LeBron James got trolled by Charles Barkley suggesting he joins ‘Inside the NBA’ crew for the 2022 Playoffs

Shaquille O’Neal gave 15 of his friends the greatest thing they could have asked for

Shaq is a massive benefactor. He loves helping people out however he can, and he’s shown how big his heart is in many ways. The Lakers center is the gift that keeps on giving.

Once, Shaq raised $2 million for underserved kids with an NFT sale. However, that’s not even the greatest thing he’s done for other people.

Shaq is a massive supporter of people’s education, and he made 15 of his friends’ lives when he agreed to pay for their master’s.

“University of Phoenix is an online program mostly,” Shaq detailed. “But I went to the head officials and said, ‘I don’t want to do it online. I want somebody to teach me in a class. And they came back and said, ‘Unfortunately, we can’t set up a classroom for one guy. You need 15 people. So, I paid for 15 of my friends to get their masters.”

Shaq paid for 15 of his friends to go to college and get their Masters Degree with him 💯 pic.twitter.com/0SRc7PUpt0 — Hood Comedy (@HoodComedyEnt) September 13, 2022

Also Read: Kobe Bryant is crowned with massive owner by fan on Twitter, the rest of NBA community finds itself in stout agreement