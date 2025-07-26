NBA Insider Says LeBron James’ Career Faces “Most Question Marks” Ever Amid Lakers’ Focus on Luka Doncic

Apr 22, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) leave a court after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 94-85 in game two of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. | Credits- Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

As long as LeBron James is in the NBA, he’ll be a contender for the championship, irrespective of the team around him. And with the Los Angeles Lakers bringing in solid reinforcements ahead of the 25/26 season, it could be James’ year once again. That’s what David Dennis Jr. recently discussed on ESPN.

The NBA insider also feels the same way about Stephen Curry, but the Golden State Warriors icon isn’t the one under the spotlight, simply because his future in the Bay Area is secure, probably till he decides to hang it all up. Bron, on the other hand, appears to be at a crossroads. A lot of it has to do with the arrival of Luka Doncic.

Before the Slovenian joined the Lakers in a blockbuster trade this February, James was the main man on a team chasing a championship. Anthony Davis, now in Dallas, played the supporting role. But now, it seems LeBron has to step into that role himself and let Doncic run the show. So, what does that mean for his future? The King isn’t a Prince anymore; he’s 40 years old.

“Adding him has changed the trajectory of the Lakers, and it’s changed the trajectory of LeBron James’ career,” Dennis Jr. opined. “Now…I imagine he’s gonna finish this year with the Lakers despite all the stuff that Rich Paul had said… but the year after that, I have no idea what LeBron’s career looks like.”

That’s what baffles Dennis Jr. LeBron’s future in the league has never really been in question, mainly because he’s always been the undisputed best wherever he’s gone: in Cleveland, Miami, and during his first seven years with the Lakers.

“I don’t know if he’ll be a Laker, I don’t know if he’ll end up at another team, with another contender. This is probably the most question marks we’ve had in his career since the beginning,” he continued. “The guy plans out everything, now so much is up in the air.”

“The last thing I’m gonna do is count Stephen Curry and LeBron James out.”@DavidDTSS believes there’s still a chance for the legends to win another title pic.twitter.com/oy6V3Zhfpc — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 25, 2025

Earlier this month, it was reported that LeBron had exercised his $52 million player option for the upcoming season. However, rumors of a potential buyout or trade have lingered ever since. Realistically, though, at this stage of his career, his best shot at ending on a high would be to form a short-lived but memorable duo with Doncic in Los Angeles.

LeBron can still be as impactful as ever. His performance hasn’t shown any real signs of decline. But how much does he have left in the tank? That remains to be seen.