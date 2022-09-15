Billionaire LeBron James got trolled by Charles Barkley suggesting he joins ‘Inside the NBA’ crew for the 2022 Playoffs

LeBron James missed last season’s Playoffs. However, Charles Barkley had a part-time job-read for The King!

The 2021-22 season was one to forget for LeBron James and the LA Lakers. The team narrowly missed out on the Play-In tournament, finishing 11th in the West.

There were a lot of people to blame following this disaster. The poor form of Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis’ injury struggles, and LeGM’s inability to create a team has come into question.

However, it was ultimately former Head Coach Frank Vogel who took the brunt of the criticism, losing his job in the process!

The Lakers have fired Frank Vogel. Vogel had a 120-78 record with the Lakers over 3 seasons. pic.twitter.com/KK1XN2L3hJ — Ballsack Sports ®  (@BallsackSports) February 9, 2022

The season may have ended early, but that doesn’t mean LeBron didn’t have any job opportunities. In fact, Inside the NBA’s Charles Barkley reached out to him on Twitter.

Charles Barkley roasted LeBron James by inviting him onto Inside the NBA during the 2022 Playoffs

Maybe not for the 18x All-Star but last season’s NBA playoffs were absolutely crazy. From the Warriors winning their fourth championship during the Steph Curry era to the Timberwolves celebrating a Play-In tournament victory as though they won a championship.

In fact, it was the latter that was the subject of much laughter on Inside the NBA.

Charles Barkley invites LeBron to Inside The NBA during the playoffs because he;s going to “have nothing better to do” 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kGvhG2rV3F — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) March 8, 2019

With the likes of the Chuckster, Kenny Smith and Shaq roasting the team. Even future Hall of got in on the joke via Twitter.

LeBron might take Charles Barkley up on his offer and come on Inside the NBA👀 pic.twitter.com/3KqlcYDwIX — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 15, 2019

Unfortunately for The King, Sir Charles caught onto this and decided to call him out. The former power forward would beg James to join them on Inside the NBA, seeing as he had nothing to do during the post-season!

One thing is for sure, The Round Mound of Rebound does not hold back. Even when it comes to dissing one of the GOATs!

