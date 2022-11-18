Shaquille O’Neal, Who Made $11 Million Off His Mansion, Was Pivotal in Dwyane Wade Accumulating His $170 Million Net Worth

Shaquille O’Neal has established himself as one of the savviest businessmen in the history of North American sports. His $400 million net worth speaks for itself and he’s made it clear over the years how he’s accumulated his multi-million dollar fortune.

Everything from being an early investor in Google to owning a variety of fast-food joints, car washes, and fitness centers, Shaq has his toes deep in the investment game. He’s also incredibly marketable and so endorsements are second nature for ‘The Big Aristotle’, with him being an ambassador for companies like Carnival Cruises and Pap Johns.

Along the way, O’Neal has dished out quite a lot of advice when it comes to getting your passive income post-retirement. One NBA player who has seemingly learned quite a lot from Shaq and his money-making ways is none other than his former Heat co-star, Dwyane Wade.

Shaquille O’Neal gave Dwyane Wade a valuable financial lesson

Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal won a championship together in 2006 so it’s no wonder as to why they’re close to one another. During a trailer for Shaq’s new HBO documentary, Wade says that the 4x champ told him, “Whatever you do with your brands, make sure it’s your voice.”

Extremely sound advice from Shaq as this makes complete sense. The brand doesn’t exist if you’re not in the picture. It’s centered around that particular athlete and so that athlete needs to have the final say in a multitude of paramount decisions.

Dwyane Wade put Li-Ning on the map and fast-forward to today, they have taken over the East Asian market and even signed younger talent like D’Angelo Russell.

Dwyane Wade has done quite well for himself post-retirement

Dwyane Wade, despite being in great physical shape, doesn’t seem to have any urge to get back on NBA hardwood. Instead, he’s looking towards putting his competitive energy into the finance side of things. His most notable investment has been his minority stake in the Utah Jazz.

Wade is one of 3 former players with stake in NBA franchises, the other 2 being Grant Hill and Michael Jordan. Aside from this he’s also endorsed the likes of Panini and Gatorade along with releasing his own NFT project that went for $180 per NFT. Safe to say that his $170 million net worth is only going to grow.

