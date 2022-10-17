Shaquille O’Neal, Who Proudly Shot 50% On Free Throws, Quotes Candace Parker While Flexing His 4 championship rings

Shaquille O’Neal is notoriously remembered as a bad free-throw shooter. However, a recent video and a quote by Candace Parker say otherwise.

The modern NBA requires that most players be able to shoot the ball. However, there have been many instances where some of the league’s most dominant players aren’t or weren’t the best shooters.

Names like Giannis Antetokounmpo, Wilt Chamberlain, and of course the epitome of dominance Shaquille O’Neal come to mind. The Big Aristotle in particular was a terrible free throw shooter.

That being said, Shaq has been working on his form. In fact, a recent video seems to suggest that things have changed.

Shaquille O’Neal shows off his shooting ability and quotes Candace Parker telling fans to stop being surprised

For years now, it has been common knowledge that Shaquille O’Neal is one of the worst shooters, let alone free throw shooters in NBA history. The Hall of Famer averaged an abysmal 50% from the free throw line.

However, Shaq has seemingly had enough of the criticism he has received for his shooting. To prove the haters wrong, Diesel recently posted a video on Twitter, where he can be seen swishing shots.

As a wise woman once said “take the surprise out your voice” @Candace_Parker pic.twitter.com/2xX2nKZRMx — SHAQ (@SHAQ) October 17, 2022

Quoting his good friend Candace Parker, Shaq sent a message, telling fans to stop acting so surprised. He would also defend his free throw stats, stating that his 50% proves that he misses one and then makes one, which isn’t too bad.

Safe to say that the big fella proved his doubters wrong, and he did with style and swagger as well.

Shaquille O’Neal may have been bad at free throws but it didn’t stop him from winning four rings

It’s true, no matter what videos he posts after his retirement, Shaq will be remembered as a poor shooter. However, it shouldn’t be forgotten just his dominant he was. After all, his dominance is what led to him being a four-time NBA Champion.

“Four rings.” 💍@SHAQ didn’t hesitate to remind @AdamLefkoe what stat matters most in his career. pic.twitter.com/cTl2oKyCQW — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 26, 2022

O’Neal truly was a generational talent, and his legacy will live on despite his bad shooting. Lest we forget the rims, backboards and hoops he had broken with his brute strength.

