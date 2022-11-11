Shaquille O’Neal, Whose Son Had A Rare Heart Disorder, Had To Deal With Daughter, Taahirah O’Neal’s 0.00001% Brain Disease

Jun 5, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; TV analyst Shaquille O’Neal looks on beforeg game two of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Boston Celtics at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal shares 4 children with his ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal, who he was married to from 2002 to 2009. Shaunie would file for divorce in 2007 but they would reconcile soon enough before officially splitting as a married couple in 2009.

The 4x NBA champ’s only child that is not with Shaunie is Taahirah O’Neal, who had with Arnetta Yardbrough in 1996. While Myles O’Neal is technically not Shaq’s son as Shaunie had him in 1997, he did go on to take the Lakers legend’s surname. Shaq’s oldest son would actually be Shareef O’Neal, born January of 2000.

Shareef was a promising high school basketball prospect and would commit to UCLA in 2018. He wouldn’t suit up for Bruins however as he was a redshirt. This is due to him having had a heart disease that would require open heart surgery, leading to him missing all of his freshman season.

Shaq’s daughter, Taahirah O’Neal, has a rare brain disorder that only 1 every 100,000 people have

Taahirah O’Neal is currently 26 years old though 4 years ago, when she was 22, she was diagnosed with Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension. This is a rare brain condition/disorder that happens when there’s an increased amount of pressure within the skull, with no plausible explanation as to why it’s present.

Only 1 every 100,000 people (0.00001%) have this condition. Though, through it all, she would go on to earn her undergraduate degree from Oglethorpe University in 2019 as Magna Cum Laude. Her degree is in Sociology.

Shaquille O’Neal would go on to attend her first born’ graduation as well, showing up with big smiles all around. Despite having as many children as he does, it’s clear that he tries quite hard to be there for every single one of them. You can watch the graduation video down below.

Shareef O’Neal is trying to make the NBA

At 22 years old, Shareef O’Neal, who is close to 4 years removed from his open-heart surgery, is currently playing in the G-League Ignite. He played his sophomore year at UCLA before transferring to his father’s Alma Mater, LSU. He would finish his junior and senior years here

His final year of university basketball would see him average 2.9 points on 50% shooting from the field. He would go undrafted in the NBA Draft in 2022.

