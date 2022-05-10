“Shaquille O’Neal would be arrested for what he’d do to Rudy Gobert!”: Stephen A. Smith claims Lakers legend would annihilate Jazz star if they ever went 1v1

Stephen A Smith has boldly suggested that Rudy Gobert would not stand a chance against a prime and dominant Shaquille O’Neal!

Shaq is without a doubt one of the greatest bigs of all time. His offensive ability was off the charts. Yet, his legendary status was recently questioned.

On a recent episode of The Big Podcast, Spice Adams made a bold claim. He suggested that the Frenchamn would hold Shaquille O’Neal to 12 points if they went one-on-one. To which Diesel responded that it would only be in the first three minutes.

A truly savage and knowledgeable response from The Big Aristotle. Rudy retorted, stating that he would ‘lock’ Shaq up!

It surely would be a sight to behold. Locking up the big fella ain’t no easy task, even for a two-time DPOY like Gobert.

Stephen A believes Shaquille O’Neal would be arrested for what he would do to Rudy Gobert

The back-and-forth between Shaq and Gobert has been the subject of much debate amongst NBA analysts. There are those who represent both sides.

Some believe that Rudy’s defensive prowess could stop Shaq. Others feel that the Hall of Famer would easily overpower someone like Gobert.

However, Stephen A Smith probably has the best take of all. Appearing on First Take, Stephen A boldly proclaimed that Shaquille O’Neal would destroy Rudy Gobert. To such an extent, he would be arrested for his actions and each state would have to build penetentiaries big enough to hold him.

No matter what the argument, Stephen A always finds a way to make fans laugh. Nevertheless, it’s hard to disagree with him, seeing as to how dominant a prime Shaq was.