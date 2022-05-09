“The guy recognized me as Dr. Shaquille O’Neal”: When Shaq revealed why he decided to get a PhD, and what it meant to him and Shareef O’Neal

Shaquille O’Neal has numerous accomplishments. He is particularly proud of is his Educational Doctorate degree which he received in 2012.

Shaq is one of the most successful basketball players of all time. He has achieved so much both on and off the court. Take away his four championships, three finals MVPs, and his solitary regular-season MVP and there is still so much he has done.

Nevertheless, he is fondly remembered for his time as a dominant NBA center. Shaq’s career stats saw him average close to 24 points, 11 rebounds and 2 blocks a game.

He is now a beloved member of the Inside the NBA panel of analysts on TNT. Alongside Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith.

Greatest Inside the NBA Moments

Diesel continues to be one of the most influential athletes in the world. It’s always great hearing his amazing takes on Inside the NBA.

Earning his Ph.D. is an accomplishment that Shaquille O’Neal is truly proud of

In 2006, Shaquille O’Neal was reminded by his mother that he could be the first O’Neal to earn a Ph.D. This was more than enough to convince Shaq to enroll in Barry University.

It took him five years to earn his educational doctorate degree in Human Resource Development. It was a surreal moment for the Hall of Famer and to this day is one of his proudest achievements.

Shaq spoke about his doctorate in an interview, discussing how proud his family is and how he takes pride in being referred to as Dr. O’Neal.

Shaq is an accomplished DJ and rapper, an honorary U.S Deputy Marshal, a media personality, and a doctor. It kind of feels like there is nothing he cannot do, almost like he is “Superman”.