‘Shaquille O’Neal’s ex-wife has moved on and remarried once again’: Shareef O’Neal walks mother Shaunie O’Neal down the aisle after failed marriage with Lakers legend

Shaquille O’Neal’s ex-wife Shaunie O’Neal has decided to remarry, and the ex-couple’s kids including Shareef O’Neal were there to walk her down the aisle.

Shaq is one of the game’s most dominant offensive and defensive players, going down in NBA history as one of the greatest big men in NBA history.

Shaq was part of the historic Lakers teams that won three championships in a row with Kobe Bryant. Shaq then went on to win another ring with the Miami Heat and Dwyane Wade.

Right now, the Lakers legend is part of ESPN’s ‘Inside the NBA’ crew where he makes comedic appearances with Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson. Shaq’s personality is perfect for the role as he has that charisma you’d look for from a TV show host.

Also Read: ‘Kevin Durant makes Nike $175 million a year, but they almost lost him’: How Under Armour wanted to pair Nets star with Steph Curry but missed out

Shaquille O’Neal admits to having failed in his marriage, is happy for Shaunie O’Neal now as Shareef O’Neal walks her down the aisle

Shaunie O’Neal, star of the ‘Basketball Wives’ recently married her fiancé Keion Henderson in a heartwarming ceremony. Shaunie had just lost her father prior to the wedding which was devastating news for her. She didn’t know if she could make it down the aisle without him.

However, that’s where Shaunie’s kids including Shareef O’Neal came into play. They made sure their mother still felt loved and walked her down the aisle into her new marriage.

“I just lost my dad in February. So, I really struggled with how I was going to get down the aisle,” Shaunie explained. “Losing my dad in the midst of planning this wedding was a lot, so my sons handed me off.”

It was a wonderful gesture, and it showed how much love the boys have for their mother, being right there for her in such a difficult time.

Shaq and Shaunie were married from 2002 to 2011, but Shaq admitted that he was responsible for the marriage going south as he tried to lead a “double life”, and he said he wasn’t “protecting those vows.”

“I was bad,” Shaq revealed. “She was awesome. She really was. It was all me.” There is no bad blood between the two now, and Shaq couldn’t be happier for Shaunie, “She’s about to marry a fine, young gentleman, and I’m happy for her, and we have a great relationship.”

Also Read: “No.45 Michael Jordan ain’t the same as No.23!”: When Nick Anderson trash talked Bulls legend post-game only to regret it the next game