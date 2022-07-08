Shaquille O’Neal’s $1000/week spending on mobile apps makes him the ‘Tech Freak’ of NBA

Shaquille O’Neal admitted that he is a huge geek who spends a ridiculous amount of money on apps since he is constantly online on his phone.

Shaquille O’Neal, an NBA Hall of Famer, has been renowned as the face of numerous organizations in the league and one of the cast members of the NBA on TNT.

Shaq hopes to enrich the next generation of basketball players by passing on his knowledge and experience gained during his time away from the game.

O’Neal has successfully moved from basketball player to technology investor, having purchased Google shares prior to the IPO and calling Steve Jobs for an early iPhone (which he did not receive).

This is how @Shaq became a tech geek pic.twitter.com/USEJCmo428 — Tech Insider (@TechInsider) May 11, 2018

In addition to his own interests and accomplishments, Shaquille O’Neal has taken on the role of counselor and mentor to aspiring entrepreneurs.

O’Neal, one of Twitter’s first verified users, admitted to being a significant geek at SXSW. Shaq claims to be always online and spends a ludicrous amount on applications. He spends $1,000 every week on apps in the name of his tech knowledge.

Shaquille O’Neal spends $1,000 every week on mobile applications

According to The Wall Street Journal, the former NBA player-turned-analyst recently acknowledged to spending a lot of money on phone games and apps.

“I’m not afraid to admit I’m a geek at heart,” Shaq says in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. “I honestly spend about $1,000 every week on apps—real money.” When I’m not working, I spend all my money on apps.”

O’Neal enjoys being on the cutting edge of cell phone innovation.

He also enjoys blowing deer away on his cell phones. Shaq mentions purchasing almost 20 deer hunting games. However, spending $1,000 is rather impressive given that the average price of an iPhone app is only $.19. Which amounts to 5,263 applications. Impressive.

Shaq earned over $300 million in pay during his NBA career, so spending $52,000 a year on deer hunting apps isn’t such a huge thing.

Shaq gets #geeky – spends 1K a week on apps; waited in line for his iPhone http://t.co/OBw0vwAG5k — H SQUARED CONCEPTS (@H2CONCEPTS) December 17, 2014

O’Neal’s obsession with mobile media should come as no surprise to his admirers. He was the first verified Twitter user, and he claims he rang Steve Jobs and asked if he could acquire the first iPhone before Apple released it to the public.

While it may appear compulsive, O’Neal could be spending his money on many worse things than internet deer hunting. He may be squandering $1,000 every week on more unwanted items, which is bad for business.

