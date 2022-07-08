Basketball

Michael Jordan ’s ‘I’ve missed 9000 shots in my career’ attitude is the reason for his 6 titles, 6 Finals MVPs, and $2.1 billion net worth

Michael Jordan’s ‘I’ve missed 9000 shots in my career’ attitude is the reason for his 6 titles, 6 Finals MVPs, and $2.1 billion net worth
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinions on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
Carlos Sainz released from hospital after horrific crash
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Michael Jordan’s ‘I’ve missed 9000 shots in my career’ attitude is the reason for his 6 titles, 6 Finals MVPs, and $2.1 billion net worth
Michael Jordan ’s ‘I’ve missed 9000 shots in my career’ attitude is the reason for his 6 titles, 6 Finals MVPs, and $2.1 billion net worth

Michael Jordan took his failure much more seriously than his success, even though the success…