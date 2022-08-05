Shaquille O’Neal’s $2 million ‘NFT gesture’ for underprivileged kids shows his magnanimous nature

Shaquille O’Neal loves making money but he lives to give it back and serve the people in the community who are the major part of him becoming a superstar basketball player turned businessman.

O’Neal might be one of the very few NBA players of previous generations who made much more money post-retirement than they did while collecting tens of millions in NBA salary.

Thanks to his several investments in super successful MNC giants like Google and his own various businesses in the States, he has made a massive fortune of $400 million.

The giver in The Big Diesel has kept growing larger since his playing career. He always finds ways to do some random acts of kindness like giving away money, cars, massive tips to waiters and even diamond rings.

His contribution to the unprivileged and underserved communities through the Shaquille O’Neal Foundation is simply generous, which defines who he is at the core.

Shaquille O’Neal raised and donated $2 million for underserved children last year

With his bigger-than-life personality and high-pitched voice, the Big Aristotle might come off as one of the biggest tough guys that people ever come across in their lives. But the man is as soft and humble inside as they come.

There are only a few people with a mind as sharp as O’Neal who are always up-to-date on where it would be best to invest the money at that moment. And so, when NFTs became a multi-billion market, he thought of a way of raising money for the children in need through SHAQ GIVES BACK NFT sale.

Shaquille O’Neal Raises $2 Million for Underserved Kids With NFT Sale https://t.co/9Vf7ewe2pi — Black Enterprise (@blackenterprise) January 3, 2022

His Shaquille O’Neal Foundation The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation partnered with The Boys and Girls Clubs to bring resources and opportunities to underserved youth across the country. Through his NFT sale, the foundation raised more than $2,000,000.

If every multi-millionaire and billionaires become more like the 4x NBA Champ, there wouldn’t be any poor people in the world.