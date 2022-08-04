Shaquille O’Neal explains how 4X champ Stephen Curry has influenced little kids while building a $160 million fortune

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the many basketball personalities who believe that Stephen Curry is the most influential player ever.

13 years into his career and Stephen Curry has established himself as the greatest shooter the sport of basketball has ever seen. This past season, apart from winning his 4th title, the Warriors leader surpassed Ray Allen for the all-time 3-point record, and also became the only player in history to knock down 3,000+ shots from beyond the arc.

With the way he uses the 3-point line, over the course of his eminent career, the 2-time MVP has completely redefined the way modern basketball is played. Ever since Curry’s 2015 MVP season, the league has been tossing up more three-pointers than ever. Clearly, Steph has had quite an impact on today’s basketball, playing a huge role in making the sport more fast-paced than ever.

Also Read: Stephen Curry dealt with his miraculously low 4-year, $44 million deal in a very positive manner, thanks to Dell Curry

Shaquille O’Neal is just one of many basketball enthusiasts who believe Chef Curry has had a huge impact on the sport. In fact, the former Lakers legend went on to term SC30 as the most influential player.

“I see a lot of little kids do things I can’t even do”: Shaq talking about the influence Stephen Curry has had

It is no secret that The Big Aristotle loves Chef Curry. Over the years, the 7-foot legend has been giving Steph some well-deserved flowers while commending him for his influence.

“Steph Curry is messing the game up. I’m on the internet now, I see a bunch of little kids dribbling, shooting 100-footers. But, he’s doing something for them, he’s giving them a chance.”

“He’s going to sit by himself when it comes to the best shooter ever.” 🎯@SHAQ ranks @StephenCurry30 as the greatest shooter of all-time on #TheBigPodcast: https://t.co/nnPjmgOofG pic.twitter.com/QmJyv58jgV — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) November 18, 2021

Shaq has spoken about the same topic on numerous occasions, reiterating his words.

“Steph. He probably is the most influential player when it comes to little people, right? Cause I see a lotta little guards, like little kids, I’m going to this tour one day, they doing stuff, I can’t even do. And it’s good and bad.

Indeed, Steph has had a tremendous impact on the sport. Today, people all over the world are seen attempting 30-footers.

Also Read: Shaquille O’Neal’s $400 million fortune came about one “50/50” golden rule