“Lewis Hamilton has donated $24 Million” – Mercedes driver becomes fifth most generous person ahead of Mo Salah and Harry Styles

Lewis Hamilton ranks fifth per the Giving List for the largest amount donated to charity for a worthy cause.

Lewis Hamilton is one of the most famous drivers in Formula One history. He won seven world championships in his illustrious career also equalling Michael Schumacher’s record for the most world championships.

Apart from the accolades in his F1 journey, Hamilton is an avid philanthropist. Furthermore, he is Britain’s fifth most generous person after giving away well over $24 Million dollars for worthy causes.

Lewis Hamilton Ranks 5th in The Giving List of 2022

The Giving List of 2022 reveals all the famous individuals who have donated money to the charity. Hamilton ranks fifth ahead of footballer Mohamed Salah, and legendary musician Sir Elton John.

Back in 2021, the seven times world champion launched a new charitable foundation to support underrepresented groups in the UK. He has donated 6.7 per cent of his net worth of $347 million.

British hedge fund manager and billionaire Sir Chris Hohn ranked top of the list. He has donated well over $433 Million dollars to the charity, especially to The Children’s Investment Fund Foundation.

Famous filmmaker Alan Parker, investor Sir Paul Marshall, and motor trade entrepreneur ranked ahead of Hamilton in the list.

Seven F1 world titles and seven Super Bowls in one photo! Cool to see @LewisHamilton and @TomBrady teeing off for charity with @IWC today ⛳️ #F1 #MiamiGP pic.twitter.com/3EEDQ9zzWG — Luke Smith (@LukeSmithF1) May 4, 2022

Lewis Hamilton Mission 44 and Ignite Charitable initiative

Lewis Hamilton launched his charitable trust Mission 44 narrowing the gap in the employment and education systems.