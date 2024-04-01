Shaquille O’Neal’s 24-Year-Old Son Gets Nostalgic About $11 Million Crib

Dec 7, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Shaquille O’Neal sits with his son Shareef O’Neal during the fourth quarter of the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA In Season Tournament Semifinal at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

With a net worth of over $400 million, Shaquille O’Neal must have a house for every day of the week. But with a family as big as his, Shaq’s home is required to be a big mansion, and the big fella has a lot of them. However, there is one in particular that his son Shareef O’Neal likes more than others. Unfortunately for him, this mansion was sold about three years ago. Recently, Shareef posted a picture of what used to be his Orlando mansion, feeling nostalgic about his time there.

Shaq likes to live big and to be fair, he is one of those very few celebrities for whom it’s a necessity. The 7-foot giant can’t be expected to curl up into a regular-sized home and stay comfortably. This is why, his Orlando home was a 171,000-square-foot property that included 31,000 square feet of living space with 12 bedrooms. Apart from that, the mansion boasted just about everything anyone can imagine in a house, a massive car garage, a resort-style pool, a regulation-size basketball court and so much more. All this can be seen in all its glory in the YouTube video posted by Graham Bensinger.

The massive mansion sat on the brink of Lake Butler and had one of the most breathtaking views one could imagine. Posting a picture of his home, Shareef wrote, “I miss the Orlando crib.” And to be fair to him, given how luxurious this mansion was, it really is hard to blame him.

But, while it’s understandable that he misses the place, the mansion ended up being a real pain in the backside for Shaq. After all, the Los Angeles Lakers legend had been looking to sell it for years but couldn’t get any buyers.

Finally, in 2021, he was able to sell his house, but at a price that was way below his previous ask, as per Orlando Weekly. Years before he made the sale, Shaq listed his property for a whopping $28 million. However, as the years rolled on, the price dropped down to $19.5 million, before it eventually went away for $11 million.

While it may seem like O’Neal made a massive loss on his mansion, if there is anybody in the world who can afford it, it’s him. As of 2024, the big man has a gargantuan net worth of $500 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. So, the fact that he could get rid of a depreciating asset in the first place, likely brought him great joy, regardless of how much money he made, or lost.

Shaquille O’Neal has many other properties

Fortunately for Shaq, he has enough properties lying around the country that his family will never have to worry about a home. The big fella owns a 14.3-acre property in Georgia, and it features eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Shaq purchased the property in 2016 for $1.15 million, per AJC.com. He also owns a 5,269-square-foot mansion in Dallas that he purchased for $1.2 million in 2022. That mansion comes with five bedrooms, five bathrooms, and one-half bathroom. Shaq also owns a 5,900-square-foot mansion in Vegas that he purchased in 2022 for $3 million. This mansion is equipped with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, and it rests on a 1.1-acre lot that was built in 1993.

Needless to say, O’Neal loves buying his family new mansions every chance he gets. But then again, given how much he works on a daily basis to grow his brand and bank account, why shouldn’t he indulge himself? In fact, despite all the mansions he has already, it’s likely that this list will only grow in the future.