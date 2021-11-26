“Russell Westbrook, it’s not about the triple-doubles anymore, can you win basketball games”: Kendrick Perkins addresses what separates veteran point guard Chris Paul from Mr. Triple Double

Former OKC teammate and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins takes a dig at Russell Westbrook for not winning games. Big Perk cites the example of Chris Paul while talking about the best floor generals.

Russell Westbrook is one of the most polarizing superstars of this generation. The former MVP is a stat machine, averaging a triple-double in the last three of his four seasons. However, one thing that has been consistent in his stat line is turnovers and losses.

The superstar is almost averaging five turnovers per game this season. Westbrook has been unable to deliver in the absence of LeBron James. The Lakers are currently 10-10 in the western conference. Westbrook and co were 6-3 without James and had dropped below .500.

However, the return of King James has brought some respite to the franchise. During a recent appearance on ESPN’s First Take, Kendrick Perkins threw some shots at Westbrook. Big Perk stated that Brodie’s stats mean nothing if he can’t win games for the Lakers.

Perkins would draw Westbrook’s comparison with veteran point guard Chris Paul. The ESPN analyst believed the difference maker between Brodie and CP3 is the latter wins games.

Kendrick Perkins drops the truth bomb on Russell Westbrook.

It is no secret that the LA Lakers are in a fix currently trying to establish chemistry amongst its players. The purple and gold team made the most buzz during the off-season, acquiring Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo, and Dwight Howard.

According to reports, it was LeBron and Anthony Davis who wanted Westbrook to be their point guard. There is no denying that the two-time scoring champion is a hustler. However, he has failed to live up to expectations. Bordie was signed to ease the pressure off an aging James. Unfortunately, the point guard has been unable to do that so far.

During a recent segment of First Take, Perkins spoke about how the Lakers were too reliant on James. The former Celtics champion took a dig at Westbrook for not winning games, adding it was not about his statistics anymore.

“It’s not about the triple-doubles no more. Can you turn the damn corner and win basketball games. Can you cut down on the turnovers and win basketball games. Can you go out there and lead a team, be the ultimate floor general and win basketball games. When you look at Russ, and you look at CP3 that’s the difference. CP3, he goes out there and he wins basketball games.”

.@KendrickPerkins is calling out Russell Westbrook 😳 “It’s not about the triple-doubles no more! … Can you turn the damn corner and win basketball games?! … When you look at Russ, and you look at CP3 … CP3, he goes out there and he wins basketball games!” pic.twitter.com/6n34FG6wVa — First Take (@FirstTake) November 24, 2021

Perkins brought out another interesting point during the debate talking about how the Lakers weren’t locked in. The former center spoke about how the players were more interested in commercials and films.

The return of James on Thursday saw the Lakers win a thriller in OT against the Indiana Pacers. The four-time Finals MVP was the leading scorer on the team.