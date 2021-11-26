Basketball

“Russell Westbrook, it’s not about the triple-doubles anymore, can you win basketball games”: Kendrick Perkins addresses what separates veteran point guard Chris Paul from Mr. Triple Double

"Russell Westbrook, it's not about the triple-doubles anymore, can you win basketball games": Kendrick Perkins addresses what separates veteran point guard Chris Paul from Mr. Triple Double
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Michael Jordan has a ludicrous car collection!": From Camrys to Aston Martins, the Black Jesus has impeccable taste in the 4-wheeler department
Next Article
Mental health break meaning in cricket: Who will replace Tim Paine after he steps away indefinitely from cricket ahead of Ashes 2021-22
NBA Latest Post
"Russell Westbrook, it's not about the triple-doubles anymore, can you win basketball games": Kendrick Perkins addresses what separates veteran point guard Chris Paul from Mr. Triple Double
“Russell Westbrook, it’s not about the triple-doubles anymore, can you win basketball games”: Kendrick Perkins addresses what separates veteran point guard Chris Paul from Mr. Triple Double

Former OKC teammate and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins takes a dig at Russell Westbrook for…