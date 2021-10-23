“Devin Booker really rocked the baby against Russell Westbrook”: Suns superstar mocks the Lakers guard by using his own celebration against him

Devin Booker rocks the baby on an and-1 while playing against the Los Angeles Lakers that features Russell Westbrook on their squad.

Devin Booker and the Suns opened up their season with a close loss to the reigning MVP and his Denver Nuggets but seem to have found their footing in merely their second game of the season. Russell Westbrook the Lakers are all over the place currently as they are down by nearly 30 points at the end of the 3rd quarter this very moment.

It was clear from the Dwight Howard-Anthony Davis scuffle on the bench that the Lakers weren’t exactly playing with their head in the game. Russell Westbrook, once again, hasn’t been able to pick up the pace and be his dominant self.

Of course, adjusting to a 3rd team in 2 years is difficult for anybody. The drastic difference in what the Wizards’ aspirations were with him and what the LakeShow’s aspirations are currently, are vastly different. He’s currently sitting at 11 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists at the end of the 3rd.

Devin Booker rocks the baby against Russell Westbrook.

Russell Westbrook is the unofficial pioneer of the ‘rock the baby’ celebration. He’s used it on countless occasions when scoring a tough bucket on somebody much bigger than, implying that he rocked them to sleep. Well, Devin Booker just did the same while going up against him tonight.

Devin Booker rocks the baby pic.twitter.com/hlzwomUz2g — Slightly Biased (@BiasedSlightly) October 23, 2021

The move looked a bit strange at first, as Doris Burke points out, as it felt as though Booker very clearly switched his pivot foot. However, a close up review showed that he stuck to his left pivot foot all throughout the and-1 on Kent Bazemore.

This comes after Russ ‘rocked the baby’ on him early in the first quarter, yelling out to the crowd, “That’s my baby!” or something on those lines.

Russ rocked the baby after scoring on Devin Booker 😳 pic.twitter.com/jvCvKvlx64 — ESPN (@espn) October 23, 2021

It’s unclear if Russell Westbrook witnessed Booker take his celebration from him but it’ll be interesting to see him comment on it. This isn’t the first time a player’s blatantly used another player’s celebration as Isaiah Thomas stole Damian Lillard’s ‘Dame Time’ celebration for the longest time.