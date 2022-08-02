Shaquille O’Neal’s $400 million fortune and legendary NBA career can’t make Charles Barkley call him ‘Superman’

No former player turned analyst has beefed with current players as Shaquille O’Neal has with more than one player.

Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee are already knocking on the door of your minds, aren’t they?

Shaquille O’Neal has had various beef throughout his playing career and after it, but none betters his and Dwight Howard’s back-forth over the years.

The Big Aristotle doesn’t care if the roastee is even interested in beefing with and sees no boundaries in roasting them until they finally stand up to him.

Like most bullies, the Big Diesel likes it when the person he humiliates day in and day out on his “Shaqtin A Fool” segment on TNT, gives in and says something back.

Both Howard and McGee took a lengthy toll before deciding to get back at the Turner Sports analyst at a separate point of time in their careers. But Shaq never really got into the head of Dwight as he did with others, instead, the 3x DPOY got into his.

Also read: Shaquille O’Neal’s 31,000 sq ft mansion is 5x bigger than Charles Barkley’s $2 million worth estate

Shaquille O’Neal didn’t want his Superman title anymore after Dwight Howard got that name

Shaq takes his Superman title as seriously as any NBA star takes their nicknames, barring “The King”.

And so, the former Rockets big man didn’t need much to irk the 4x NBA champ to go on a rant about him not wanting the Superman title if it only took Howard to win a Dunk contest to be given that.

SUPERMAN Dwight Howard putting on a show at the dunk contest🔥pic.twitter.com/P0Z0SUgPRd — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 29, 2020

And Charles Barkley, being The Bully of bullies that he is, hysterically trolls his fellow “Inside the NBA” crew member by saying the magical words, “We don’t call you Superman ”.

Can’t love Chuckster enough! Thankfully Dwight didn’t get a Superman tattoo, otherwise, who knows what the Lakers and Heat legend would do when they saw each other face to face?

Wouldn’t that be a delightful show?

Also read: “Bill Russell played in more NBA Finals than 12 NBA franchises. Combined.”: StatMuse comes up with another insane stat about the Celtics legend who led them to 12 Finals