Shaquille O’Neal’s 31,000 sq ft mansion is 5x bigger than Charles Barkley’s $2 million worth estate

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley are wealthy men, and they both own impressive estates. However, Shaq might just have the edge on his co-host.

Shaquille O’Neal is a Lakers legend, and now he’s one of the most recognizable faces on TV with Inside the NBA. He’s also a great businessman and a massive spender.

There have been countless stories of how Shaquille O’Neal has spent egregious amounts of money at once. He holds the record for the largest purchase in Walmart history amongst other things.

Charles Barkley has been a member of the famous NBA talk show since 2000. Back then, Barkley only appeared in the show alongside Kenny Smith and Ernie Johnson, but once The Big Diesel joined the set in 2011, the show reached new heights.

We’ve had everything from Gone Fishin, to Chuck’s guarantees, and of course, Shaqtin’ a Fool to keep us smiling and happy through the NBA season. These four have created something special with Inside the NBA. It’s probably the best talk show across American sports.

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley have massive, rich mansions

With great money, comes great houses. Shaquille O’Neal has a net worth of $400 million, and Charles Barkley has a net worth of $50 million.

Both these former NBA stars have put their money into mansions most of us would dream of living in. Charles Barkley bought a mansion in Gainey Ranch in 1998 for $2 million.

The property spans 6,000 square feet and has space for eight cars. Chuck has expanded the house since buying it, adding a swimming pool, tennis courts, and a putting green.

6,000 square feet is massive, but it doesn’t quite stack up to Shaq’s mega-mansion in Florida. Shaq bought the massive house in 1993 for $3.35 million, and he sold it in 2021 for $11 million.

How big is Shaq’s mansion? It sprawls an immense 31,000 square feet, more than five times the size of Chuck’s mansion. He has a 6,000 square feet Miami Heat-themed basketball court, 17-car showroom, cigar room, wine cellar, custom theater, safe room, and a recording studio. There are 12 bedrooms and 13 bathrooms in the estate.

