Shaquille O’Neal’s insane 10 drink, Roscoe’s chicken and waffles are the reason why he weighs 350 lbs  

Shaquille O’Neal is 7′ tall and weighs 350 lbs because he has an almost superhuman diet. It all starts off with an absurd breakfast.

Shaquille O’Neal, the most dominant center in the NBA, was a menace on the court, and a funny man off it. There is a reason he is endearing to all of us, it’s his charm and appeal.

Shaq has also appeared in at least a few hundred commercials, so his existence is more recognizable to us to that extent too. Nonetheless, he has a persona that makes you wonder what he is like in real life.

So, when a show had a chance to take a sneak peek at his lifestyle, they were a little more than surprised to see his diet. Of course, as someone who is 7 feet tall and weighs close to 400 pounds, his eating habits will be far more than sedentary.

Shaquille O’Neal’s breakfast?: Chicken and waffles, stacks of pancakes, omelets, and 10 bottles of energy drinks!

Yeah, that’s a handful. In fact, that could actually be a table order for 5 people! But that is the amount of food Mr. O’Neal consumes as his breakfast.

He recently said he cut over 70 lbs in the last year to look good for his Instagram and 50th birthday. We think the high protein diet might have helped.

But to get an idea of the scale at which he eats is frightening. If that is his breakfast, we dread to imagine what his full meals would be like. How much more would he be eating during his prime? A lot more we suspect.

As for his breakfast choices, they are commendable. Healthy and delicious, is the key to a good meal. We especially like the chicken and waffles combo, it is kind of like his tandem with Kobe.

His menu also varies daily and we think the chef might be getting paid rather handsomely to cook so much food! Stay tuned to this space for more stories from our vault on Shaquille O’Neal.

