Shaquille O’Neal’s Size 22 Shoes on Gina Rodriguez’s Son Serve as Reminder of Lakers Legend’s Gigantic Foot Size

Towering over seven feet tall and weighing well over 250lbs, Shaquille O’Neal’s gigantic size catches many people off-guard. But fans rarely witness the disparity in shoe size when seeing the Lakers legend. However, a post on Instagram of Gina Rodriguez’s son wearing Shaq’s shoes serves as a healthy reminder of how just gigantic his feet are.

O’Neal and Rodriguez are co-hosting ABC’s latest show, Lucky 13. The hosts ask participating contestants a series of 13 true or false questions that test their trivial knowledge.

While the show has been a big hit among viewers, what happens behind the scenes is equally interesting. Though the show has just started, the two co-hosts have developed a good relationship as Shaq has gotten close to Rodriguez and her son.

Rodriguez recently posted a picture of her son Charlie standing in Shaq’s behemoth-like sneakers on her official Instagram account. The Jane The Virgin star captioned the image, “In honor of @lucky13abc premiering tomorrow. CHARLIE in Tio @shaq shoes we love you Tio Shaq!”

The Big Aristotle wears a size-22 shoe and while Gina’s son does look adorable, it seems as if the shoes are bigger than the toddler.

But O’Neal has always had a towering presence. The seven-footer’s size and build tend to make him stand out in any crowd, even when he was playing in the league back then. And seeing Gina’s son donning Shaq’s shoes reminds fans why he still holds the record for the biggest shoe size the NBA has ever seen.

Shaq’s new-found relationship with Gina and her son

Since the show Lucky 13 took up a slot on ABC Network, Rodriguez and O’Neal have gotten quite close and work well with one another. But it seems like Gina’s son Charlie has taken a liking to the big man.

According to PeopleMagazine, the young toddler has already developed a relationship with the NBA Hall of Famer. And Charlie also has a nickname for the bigman, calling him Tio Shaq.

“We took a picture of my little baby Charlie in [Shaq’s] shoes. It’s just the best picture in the entire world. We put it on a T-shirt and we gave it to him as a present. It was just the best because Charlie calls him Tío Shaq.”

Shaq and Charlie seem to have a lot of fun behind the scenes and during takes. And fans might just be in store for more updates and pictures of Charlie and Shaq together in the future.