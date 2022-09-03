Shaquille O’Neal’s teammate lost his $110 million in earnings due to terrible decision-making

Shaquille O’Neal’s teammate Antoine Walker was a tremendously good NBA player, making $110 million in his career. But it all got away.

What life holds for us, is a mystery in and of itself. We don’t know what or where it is going to take us. It is true for everyone, even rich NBA players. The trope that NBA players blow their money away didn’t come about from rumor but rather truth.

More than most, NBA players often blow away their money. The allure of the fast life is enough to take away great things. Among the more popular stories of riches to rags comes a lesson in being smart.

Antoine Walker was a terrific player in the NBA. Over his 16-year career, he got 3 all-star nods and a championship with the Miami Heat. Naturally, he managed to accrue over $110 million in career earnings.

He was teammates with great investors and NBA legends like Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade. Yet, it looks as though Antoine didn’t heed their advice, or rather his own actions did not reflect sound thinking.

He lost all his wealth and by 2009, he declared bankruptcy. So how did he lose his wealth? Where did he make the blunder?

Antoine Walker earned $110M in 13-year NBA career; he filed for bankruptcy in Miami in 2010 with assets of $4.3M & debts of $12.7M. #BROKE — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) October 3, 2012

Shaquille O’Neal’s teammate Antoine Walker’s investment in real estate ended up being a costly mistake!

He has often talked about his mistakes, but his costliest one is his investment in real estate. He reportedly threw $10 million into real estate with a rather incompetent friend.

He later ended up with 7-8 loans and had to start his life back again, from the ground up. It is surprising that despite seeing someone as successful as Shaq he didn’t pick up great investment tips. Although he has alluded to admiring his work ethic.

Several years later, looks like Antoine has bounced back. You can read the story here.

NBA star Antoine Walker bounced back from bankruptcy in two years. Here’s his advice for rebuilding finances #investinyou (In partnership with @acorns.) https://t.co/pqTgHhzMNo — CNBC (@CNBC) November 13, 2021

