Shaquille O’Neal’s Youngest Son Shaqir Takes to Instagram, Reminds Everyone of Shaq’s Monstrous Slams

Shaquille O’Neal often reminds fans of his dominance over the competition during his NBA playing career. He doesn’t shy away from sharing the clips of his rim-rattling jams. However, this time, his son Shaqir O’Neal turned the vault to remind the NBA fandom of his father’s dominance. On his Instagram, the 20-year-old NCAA athlete shared a story, without any text, of Shaq rocking the rim.

In the background, Deftones’ Cherry Waves complemented the thunderous slams. The slam dunk montage included the one over 7’7” Gheorghe Muresan. Apart from the slam dunks, the clip also has a couple of emphatic rejections. NBA fans are regularly treated with Shaq’s similar highlight videos.

Considering that his youngest son Shaqir didn’t pull it off from an Insta page and posted it directly on his account, he may be trying his hand at some editing. Through his editing skills, he wants to showcase the dominating nature of his Hall-of-Fame father.

This clip must resonate with his father, who is always looking to find ways to showcase his accomplishments in his career. The son has kept the tradition alive in the O’Neal family as he is already into his hooping career.

Shaqir O’Neal is a collegiate-level athlete

Shaqir O’Neal is a 6’8” forward for the Texas Southern Tigers. He is a deep-bench player and lodged 9.7 minutes, per game during the 2023-24 season. It was a jump from seven minutes per game during the previous season.

For the 2023-24 season, he put up 1.8 points and 1.8 rebounds on 33.3% shooting from the field, making 0.3 three-point field goals on 28.6% shooting from deep, per ESPN. While the stats may not say much, he has showcased some sleek handles, extraordinary jams, and decent touch shooting-wise.

These numbers aren’t spectacular by any standards. Therefore, to perhaps improve his prospects, the forward opted for a transfer portal, per Yahoo Sports. There are murmurs that he may join LSU like his father Shaq and elder brother Shareef O’Neal. As of now, he is largely a work in progress.

In this wake, his pro-hoops prospects look dim. While Shareef did have a brief G-League Ignites stint, he was a much-favored prospect than Shaqir. However, his 2024-25 NCAA season may turn things around for the 20-year-old.