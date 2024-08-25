Shareef O’Neal Leaks Video of Father Shaquille O’Neal Vibing to Playboi Carti

Shaquille O’Neal sits with his son Shareef O’Neal during the fourth quarter of the game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA In Season Tournament Semifinal at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal often shares his hilarious shenanigans on social media for fans to savor. And when he’s not filming his viral exploits, his children step up to the plate, like his son Shareef did recently. The 24-year-old shared a clip of his father dancing to rapper Playboy Carti’s hit song Stop Breathin’.

In the video, O’Neal is seen trying to pull off some moves but struggling to get them right. It ended up becoming an amusing clip of the Hall of Famer’s uncoordinated body movement. To his credit, he tried his best to look as smooth as possible, but he clearly needs a lot more practice.

Shareef often posts pictures and videos of his father on social media. Oftentimes, he shares embarrassing photos and clips of his father, much to the fans’ amusement. Case in point is the homage he paid to the four-time NBA champion on Father’s Day.

The 24-year-old shared several pictures from his childhood and a couple from viral moments involving the Hall of Famers. One of the photos he uploaded was of O’Neal sporting a ridiculous hairdo.

Shareef tried to follow in his father’s footsteps and become an NBA star. However, his career hasn’t panned out as he’d have hoped. He played two years of college basketball of UCLA before transferring to LSU, his father’s alma mater.

The young forward declared for the 2022 NBA draft but did not hear his name called. Shareef spent the 2022-23 season in the G-League with the Ignite, but his stint didn’t impress any team enough to hand him a roster spot.

He’s still waiting for his big break as a basketball player. Luckily for him, he has a terrific personal coach and counselor in O’Neal, who is also an unstoppable content machine. Thanks to Shareef, fans can enjoy clips and photos of the Hall of Famer in his natural element, vibing to Playboi Carti songs with the most uncoordinated dance moves.