Caitlin Clark Teases Unseen Level of Technology in Her Upcoming Signature Shoe, Teases Chiefs Cleats

Upon joining the NBA, Caitlin Clark quickly grabbed the attention of Nike and the company didn’t waste any time making her a signature athlete. The two parties have since worked diligently and quietly on the first signature sneaker of the two-time All-Star. After months of wait, Clark has now finally broken her silence, revealing the new technology her signature sneaker will feature.

The Indiana Fever star now joins the distinguished company of Sabrina Ionescu and A’ja Wilson, the only two WNBA athletes to have a signature shoe.

Clark is by far the WNBA’s most popular star. Needless to say, her signature shoe couldn’t just be an ordinary sneaker, but one that makes a statement. The Fever star joined Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, where she revealed some new information about her signature sneaker.

“I think about what’s been important to me when I think about shoes or sneakers,” Clark said. “I think the chaseability of them, like you want a certain sneaker or you want a certain colorway. So I think that’s going to be the most fun part.”

Of course, the sneaker itself has to perform well but the elaborate colorways in a sneaker are one of the most imperative aspects of a signature shoe line. That is one of the major reasons LaMelo Ball’s shoe with Puma has been such a hit amongst the fans.

Although Clark’s shoe hasn’t been finished yet, she has already begun devising possible colorways. She even went as far as to tease a possible color scheme, which was to the delight of Travis Kelce.

“I know I definitely got a Chiefs colorway on the way or a PE,” Clark revealed.

Clark has been a diehard Kansas City Chiefs fan since her childhood, so it’s only right that she dedicates a colorway to her favorite NFL team. The artistic direction is only one way Clark hopes for her sneaker to stand out. The Indiana Fever star also hinted at her sneaker being different than any other side with a few color patterns.

“I like a certain two Kobe models. So I knew whatever I was going to put in my own shoe, it would need to be the equivalent of that technology or even better, and it’s going to be better. The technology that we’re going to put into it isn’t anything that they’ve ever put into a basketball shoe before,” she proclaimed.

Clark ensured not to give away too much information, but enough to keep us on our toes. Unfortunately, she didn’t hint at when the reveal of the sneaker will happen. However, taking her tone into consideration, we can expect it to be sooner rather than later.