“She accepts my flaws and doesn’t judge me”: Charles Barkley shares the secret of his 33-year old marriage to Maureen Blumhardt

NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley gives away the secret of his successful 33-year old marriage to Maureen Blumhardt.

Well, there are many hats that Charles Barkley can don, but it was surprising to see The Chuckster turn into a marriage counselor recently, giving tips on what makes a relationship great. Having been in the limelight, Barkley had his share of controversies.

Nonetheless, the former MVP had the perfect partner in Maureen Blumhardt, standing beside him in all the good, bad, and ugly days. Chuck and Maureen got hitched in 1989, and in the same year, the couple had a daughter, whom they named Christiana Mall.

During a recent podcast with Renne Paquette, Barkley shared the downside of being the wife of an NBA superstar and how Maureen accepted him with all his flaws. Talking about his NBA career, The Chuckster said the following.

“Being in the limelight, people look at the good stuff. It’s a lot of crap that goes on behind the scenes.”

Also read: “I had a new disorder called the Charles Barkley Over the Belt Syndrome”: Shaquille O’Neal hilariously trolls his TNT co-panelist while talking about his recent weight loss

The eleven-time All-Star was all praise for his life partner, calling her a great wife and mother.

Charles Barkley shares the secret to his 3-decade marriage to Maureen Blumhardt.

While he may not be everyone’s cup of tea, Barkley is one of the most honest television personalities in recent times. The Alabama native never hesitates to speak his mind, which has often landed him in trouble as well. However, Chuck refuses to change, and that’s why we love him.

In a recent podcast with former WWE presenter Renne Paquette, Barkley was asked about the secret to his successful marriage, to which he replied the following.

“Well, no.1 I’m gone a lot that always helps,” joked The Chuckster.

He added,

“I think the main reason is she accepts my flaws and all. She doesn’t judge me, accepts me how I am, she’s a great mother.”

The Phoenix Suns legend addressed how difficult was it for his family, considering he was gone all the time. During his sixteen years in the league, Barkley would have to spend a lot of time on the road.

Also read: “If Charles Barkley retires from Inside the NBA, Kevin Garnett is the best replacement”: A Redditor makes a sensational claim on why The Big Ticket might be the perfect choice

With reports of him retiring from Inside the NBA doing the rounds, a marriage counselor doesn’t seem a bad option for The Chuckster.