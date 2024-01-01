“Never Wanted to See Her Again”: Charles Barkley’s Relationship with Wife Maureen Almost Ended Due to Comical Misunderstanding

Charles Barkley’s 30+ years of romantic involvement with his wife Maureen Blumhardt could have ended prematurely because of a hilarious misunderstanding. Before they married in 1989, Barkley took a long time to express his feelings to Blumhardt. Their relationship took a turning point when a shy Barkley gave her two tickets to a 76ers game after months of chit-chat.

She showed up with her brother Michael for the game. Unbeknownst to her, the 76ers Forward had asked a couple of his female friends to spot her from afar. When these women saw the siblings, they mistook them as each other’s romantic partners.

When they informed Sir Charles about the presence of a young man alongside Maureen, the young NBA star thought that she was dating someone else. In his 2022 book Barkley: A Biography, Timothy Bella noted Charles Barkley’s repugnance for the model after the situation.

“I thought [Maureen] she was stuck up. I never wanted to see her again,” Bella’s book quoted Barkley’s sentiments at the time.

The feelings of disdain were mutual. Blumhardt thought that the women who observed her were “jealous girlfriends” of Barkley, who had also received tickets from the NBA star like her. Therefore, she thought that the budding superstar was playing games with her. That is why after the game, both of them went their separate ways. But after clarifying that the model’s brother had tagged along with her, one of Blumhardt’s friends convinced the Chuckster to give her a second chance.

Then the two started talking and cleared the air. Maureen entering the perpetually frustrated athlete’s life helped him become calmer. Back in the day, Barkley was known for his angry outbursts on the court and altercations with players, referees, and even fans. He racked up thousands of dollars in fines every year for his wild behavior.

However, after all these years, the former Suns Forward has admitted that if not for his wife, he would have never mellowed.

Maureen Blumhardt changed Charles Barkley for good

Barkley has given his wife a ton of credit on numerous occasions. In his 2022 biography, he called her a “smart, warm, trustworthy, quiet, and patient partner.” He has given her props during media interviews as well.

In 2022, during a conversation with Renee Paquette, the 60-year-old was asked about the secret of his 30+ years of marriage. Barkley gave his wife her dues and stated, “I think the main reason is she accepts my flaws and all. She doesn’t judge me, accepts me how I am, she’s a great mother.”

The perpetual jokester also quipped, “Well, number one, I’m gone a lot so that helps.” Perhaps his straightforward personality mixed with his sense of humor also keeps the relationship strong. Whatever the reasons are, such long marriages are a rarity in the world of celebrities.