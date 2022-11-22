“She could see him as more of a nephew”: $50 Million Worth ESPN Reporter Blasts Larsa Pippen for Dating Michael Jordan’s Son, Marcus Jordan

The landscape outside the NBA has become rife with scandals and stories. As the public eye gets sharper and technology helps common people keep track of big names, it has become increasingly hard to evade the news. Just ask Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen, who can’t keep their story under wraps.

The eyes of social media are so keenly focused on big names that we often forget these are real people with real lives. For someone’s relationship to be under the scanner must be tough. And to boot the fact that everyone seems to have an opinion about it must feel worse.

Sure, the whole Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen story don’t sound right. And for a lot of people, it never will. But we should respect it. It’s two adults making a choice. However, even Jalen Rose has an opinion on it now.

Jalen Rose speaks out against Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan

The ESPN Reporter and former NBA player, Jalen Rose is now worth a cool $50 million and has gained enough repertoire for his voice to matter. He routinely enters into dialogue with the best players currently plying their trade and has reserved opinions on topics outside the court.

He is the latest to bring his pitchfork against the whole Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan saga. Jalen said “Certain relationships used to be off-limits. … She should see him as more of a nephew than a mate.”

Sure Jalen sounds like a sage, but is he right? We are not sure.

Why is everyone bringing pitchforks?

The reason why people are so observant of this relationship boils down to the fact that it is Michael Jordan’s son. The greatest American athlete has a persona that is much larger than life and it extends all the way to his kids.

And to boot, Larsa Pippen is MJ’s former teammate, Scottie Pippen’s ex-wife. So for her to be dating MJ’s son is odd. And of course, the world finds it vile.

There will be more pitchforks as time rolls on. If this relationship is as serious as it looks, then chances are people who have been giving it a side eye, will no longer continue doing so.

