“Michael Jordan Wasn’t Winning without Scottie Pippen”: Marcus Jordan’s $10 Million Worth Girlfriend Larsa Pippen Once Lashed Out at MJ

Michael Jordan made a couple of enemies following the release of the Last Dance. The biggest and most surprising one of them was Scottie Pippen. The fact that Jordan and Scottie won 6 championships together made the new development even more painful for all fans. In this conflict, however, Pippen found a supporter in Larsa Pippen. Though the two are now divorced and were probably going through a rough patch around the time the docu was released.

The feud between Jordan and Pippen started after Scottie took offense to the documentary covering Chicago Bulls’ 1998 season. The former Bulls star felt that MJ had underplayed everyone’s role in it and launched a scathing public attack on his former teammate.

The attack included a book and several interviews and public appearances. That is when his ex-wife Larsa Pippen joined the conversation.

Larsa Pippen lashed out at Michael Jordan

Larsa Pippen, who is now rumored to be dating MJ’s son, lashed out at the star after the release of the documentary. The model, who is worth $10 million, claimed that Jordan had wronged Pippen. She also believed that Michael Jordan could never win without Scottie whereas Pippen could win without his legendary teammate.

While making an appearance on the “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” show, well after her divorce from Scottie, she revealed her stance.

Larsa Pippen: “I think Scottie wasn’t portrayed as well as he should have been because I do feel like he basically was the team. I know I’m biased, but honestly, Scottie was winning without Michael. But Michael wasn’t winning without Scottie. So, you have to give Scottie credit.”

Maybe Larsa is biased toward her former husband’s cause. Maybe she truly believes Scottie’s side of the story. However, one thing is for sure, the documentary left her ex-fuming.

Larsa Pippen is rumored to be dating Marcus Jordan

Recent reports suggest that Larsa and Marcus have been dating. With Michael Jordan being Marcus’s father, their dating has drawn some flak from Pippen fans.

The two have been spotted together in multiple places. And while they are not yet exclusive, there is reason to believe that they are indeed together.

