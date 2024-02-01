“She Gave Me the Little Wink”: Shaquille O’Neal Reveals Dominating a Game to Impress Hollywood Actress Before Finding Out She Was Married

Ever since his school days, Shaquille O’Neal has gone out of his way to impress women. It peaked when he entered the NBA and as a superstar, began attracting superstar women’s attention. So it isn’t surprising when he saw Coming 2 America fame Shari Headley during a game and wanted to dazzle her. His desire was multiplied when he saw the actress winking at him while he was shooting a free-throw. The big fella did dominate the game but was in for a disappointment.

During his The Big Podcast with Shaq, alongside 3x NBA SOTY Lou Williams and cousin Bill Bellamy, O’Neal narrated a story about Headley giving him attention which fueled his will to dominate further. He narrated,

“As she[Headley] was walking down, I damn near shot n air-ball. And we make a little eye contact and she gave me the little wink. I said I don’t give a fu** what play they call, throw me that motherf****[the ball] every time.”

After getting revved up, O’Neal started to look for Headley at each turn. A hyped-up Shaq was showboating and chirping while going for big-time slams. However, in the end, he was left downcast when he learned that she was already married.

“I’m getting that motherf*****[ball], I am dunking. I’m looking for her[Headley]. I am talking sh**. I’m pointing I’m like this my sh** up from Jersey. After the game, she was in the back with her husband,” hilariously revealed O’Neal.

This story proves that the big fella could go above and beyond to impress a lady. However, there are instances when they leave him speechless and dumbfounded.

Halle Berry’s charm overwhelms Shaquille O’Neal

During his pod, O’Neal then came up with a nugget about legendary artist Halle Berry. When Shaquille O’Neal and his cousin Bill Bellamy were in Doheny’s Four Seasons restaurant, they found that Halle Berry was with them in an elevator. O’Neal missed a golden opportunity to strike a conversation.

He choked when he saw the gleaming actress. O’Neal narrated,

“So me[Shaq] and him[Bellamy] in an elevator we going to a suite, Halle Berry gets in the elevator. My stuttering kicked all the way and I was [Shaq mimics stuttering]. I just hear the bells go ding, ding and I am like [Shaq mimics stuttering again].”

Berry recognized O’Neal and even said “Nice to see you”, but throughout the process, the former Lakers Center couldn’t utter a word. Shaq’s reaction irked his cousin Bellamy who called him out for missing out on a chance to smooth-talk Berry. O’Neal acknowledged that he is indeed a smooth talker but the presence of the James Bond star was too much. The Center wanted to marry the actress when he was in LSU, therefore, when he witnessed his biggest crush growing up closely, he was overwhelmed by her presence.