“You’d Be in the NBA”: Shaquille O’Neal, Who Thirsted for Halle Berry, Once Received a Letter From the James Bond Actress

Shaquille O’Neal has always been a fan of the ladies. From choosing where he went to college to cheating on his ex-wife Shaunie, the Lakers legend time and again revealed his weakness for women. However, none compared to his fondness for Hollywood actress Halle Berry. In his book Shaq Uncut, the Lakers legend wrote about his interactions with the James Bond actress.

Shaq, in simple words, was smitten by Halle Berry. Perhaps he still is, after all, we are talking about the iconic Cat Woman. But we can only certainly claim what we know.

And we know for a fact that when Shaquille O’Neal was in LSU, he had a major crush on the Die Another Day Bond Girl. So, he wrote her a letter and surprisingly received a response.

Also read: Jordan Poole Calls Out Referees on Instagram Story After Blunderous Calls Against the Warriors in Miami

Shaquille O’Neal wrote Halle Berry a letter

In the book, Shaq detailed how he was watching Jungle Fever while in college. The movie in question was released just a year before Shaq’s NBA debut. He was already known nationally as a fearsome athlete.

But despite his success and what the future held for him, Shaq was still a child at heart. So, while watching the movie, he was so taken by Berry’s beauty that he decided to write to her.

And he did indeed write to her. But much to Shaq’s surprise, Halle Berry even responded to the athlete. In her letter, she told Shaq that she was a big fan of his and hoped to see O’Neal play in the NBA.

A basketball fan, she even sent Shaq a signed picture. Diesel apparently still has her picture hanging in his office. Not surprising considering how much he adored Halle.

Shaq and Halle Berry met almost a decade later

In his book, Shaquille O’Neal also detailed how he met the actress years later. In 1999, when Shaq was playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, he chanced upon Halle Berry. He told the actress about the letter he had sent her in 1991. Surprisingly, Halle remembered Shaq.

Shaq: “I finally got to meet her in person in 1999. I told her, “You know, I wrote to you when I was in college.” She said, “I remember. I told you that you’d be in the NBA!” Halle Berry is a beautiful person—both inside and out. Sometimes I still can’t believe she knows who I am.”

Lucky for O’Neal his dream came true. Not only did Halle Berry finally meet him but she also remembered having received his letter. True fairy tale scenario.

Also read: “I Didn’t Say he was a Bum, I Love Klay Thompson”: Charles Barkley Responds to Warriors Guard Expressing Hurt on his ‘Father Time’ Comments