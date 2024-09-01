Sheryl Swoopes Shuts Down Fan Who Tweeted at Her After Caitlin Clark’s 31-Point Double-Double

Caitlin Clark’s brilliant 31-point double-double ensured that the Indiana Fever clocked in an incredible 21-point road win over Angel Reese’s Chicago Sky. Feeling rather encouraged by Clark’s brilliant form, a fan recently tried to call out WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes, who has made headlines in the past for her critical comments on Clark.

Advertisement

In response, the 53-year-old chose to do nothing more than count her blessings to shut down the negativity subjected towards her.

Clark was beyond magnificent against the Sky. She recorded a 31-point, 12-assist double-double, doing far better than her rival Reese (who had 10 points and 11 rebounds) in the contest.

This prompted a Clark fan to say in their X post, “Somebody check on Sheryl Swoopes… IYKYK [If you know, you know]”.

However, Sheryl had a classy response in store for the fan. She killed them with kindness, saying,

“Girl bye! We are blessed and highly favored over here! Thanks for the concern though…sista!”

Girl bye! We are blessed and highly favored over here! Thanks for the concern though…sista!

🤡 https://t.co/QLg8jL622i — Sheryl Swoopes (@airswoopes22) August 31, 2024

Given the tone the WNBA fan came with, Swoopes’s reaction does seem justified. However, it is important to note that Caitlin Clark fans hold a strong dislike towards her for a reason.

The four-time NBA champion decided to laud the Indiana Fever for their incredible performances not too long ago. During this time, while she brought up several other names, she strangely forgot all about Clark’s magnanimous impact on the team.

“I think the Olympic break really helped Indiana. I’m going to shout out to Lexie Hull. I’m a big Lexie Hull fan. Lexie Hull shot the leather off the ball in their game against Seattle. Kelsey Mitchell is just stroking; she is just shooting the basketball. Aliyah Boston, almost a triple-double…”

Of course, basketball is a team sport. Swoopes wasn’t wrong for bringing attention to the mentioned players on the Indiana Fever. However, a single line to acknowledge the impact of Clark would have done no harm either.

It even caused ESPN’s Stephen A. Smithto call her out.

Stephen A. Smith and Sheryl Swoopes had a little back-and-forth

Stephen A. Smith has been a vehement supporter of Caitlin Clark for quite some time now. So, when he caught wind of Swoopes’s omission of the Indiana Fever rookie, he was beyond confused. With disappointment palpable in his voice, he said,

“So no Caitlin Clark, Sheryl Swoopes? No Caitlin Clark? Respectfully, Sheryl Swoopes, do you have any idea how that makes you look? You have any idea how that serves to stain any kind of critique of Caitlin Clark? Because that gives fodder to those who believe she is being hated on and ostracized to some degree. Do you realize, Sheryl Swoopes, that you’re insane to do that?”

“Do you realize Sheryl Swoopes that you’re insane to do that”

Stephen A Smith critiques Swoopes obvious bias against Caitlin Clark pic.twitter.com/kZ6e27BOGi — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) August 23, 2024

Smith’s words were unmistakably harsh ones that caused quite the uproar in the WNBA community. Before long, Swoopes found herself replying to his statement in a different X post. She stated.

“You talk about whomever and whatever you want to on your podcast. Correct? So why can’t I? Also, did you listen to the ENTIRE episode? NOPE! I have a personal relationship with these players and they deserve recognition as well.”

You talk about whomever and whatever you want to on your podcast. Correct? So why can't I? Also, did you listen to the ENTIRE episode? NOPE! I have a personal relationship with these players and they deserve recognition as well. https://t.co/bRmORD7JaY — Sheryl Swoopes (@airswoopes22) August 23, 2024

Swoopes is one of the greatest to ever do it in the WNBA, and the international stage. Nothing can ever take that away from her.

That being said, the legend certainly has had her reservations about praising Clark.