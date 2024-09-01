mobile app bar

Sheryl Swoopes Shuts Down Fan Who Tweeted at Her After Caitlin Clark’s 31-Point Double-Double

Tonoy Sengupta
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Sheryl Swoopes Shuts Down Fan Who Tweeted at Her After Caitlin Clark’s 31-Point Double-Double

Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Caitlin Clark’s brilliant 31-point double-double ensured that the Indiana Fever clocked in an incredible 21-point road win over Angel Reese’s Chicago Sky. Feeling rather encouraged by Clark’s brilliant form, a fan recently tried to call out WNBA legend Sheryl Swoopes, who has made headlines in the past for her critical comments on Clark.

In response, the 53-year-old chose to do nothing more than count her blessings to shut down the negativity subjected towards her.

Clark was beyond magnificent against the Sky. She recorded a 31-point, 12-assist double-double, doing far better than her rival Reese (who had 10 points and 11 rebounds) in the contest.

This prompted a Clark fan to say in their X post, “Somebody check on Sheryl Swoopes… IYKYK [If you know, you know]”.

However, Sheryl had a classy response in store for the fan. She killed them with kindness, saying,

“Girl bye! We are blessed and highly favored over here! Thanks for the concern though…sista!”

Given the tone the WNBA fan came with, Swoopes’s reaction does seem justified. However, it is important to note that Caitlin Clark fans hold a strong dislike towards her for a reason.

The four-time NBA champion decided to laud the Indiana Fever for their incredible performances not too long ago. During this time, while she brought up several other names, she strangely forgot all about Clark’s magnanimous impact on the team.

“I think the Olympic break really helped Indiana. I’m going to shout out to Lexie Hull. I’m a big Lexie Hull fan. Lexie Hull shot the leather off the ball in their game against Seattle. Kelsey Mitchell is just stroking; she is just shooting the basketball. Aliyah Boston, almost a triple-double…”

Of course, basketball is a team sport. Swoopes wasn’t wrong for bringing attention to the mentioned players on the Indiana Fever. However, a single line to acknowledge the impact of Clark would have done no harm either.

It even caused ESPN’s Stephen A. Smithto call her out.

Stephen A. Smith and Sheryl Swoopes had a little back-and-forth

Stephen A. Smith has been a vehement supporter of Caitlin Clark for quite some time now. So, when he caught wind of Swoopes’s omission of the Indiana Fever rookie, he was beyond confused. With disappointment palpable in his voice, he said,

“So no Caitlin Clark, Sheryl Swoopes? No Caitlin Clark? Respectfully, Sheryl Swoopes, do you have any idea how that makes you look? You have any idea how that serves to stain any kind of critique of Caitlin Clark? Because that gives fodder to those who believe she is being hated on and ostracized to some degree. Do you realize, Sheryl Swoopes, that you’re insane to do that?”

Smith’s words were unmistakably harsh ones that caused quite the uproar in the WNBA community. Before long, Swoopes found herself replying to his statement in a different X post. She stated.

“You talk about whomever and whatever you want to on your podcast. Correct? So why can’t I? Also, did you listen to the ENTIRE episode? NOPE! I have a personal relationship with these players and they deserve recognition as well.”

Swoopes is one of the greatest to ever do it in the WNBA, and the international stage. Nothing can ever take that away from her.

That being said, the legend certainly has had her reservations about praising Clark.

Post Edited By:Satagni Sikder

About the author

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Tonoy Sengupta is a Senior Editor at The SportsRush. Coming from an athletically inclined family, he has been surrounded by sports ever since he was 4 years old. But, while initially pouring all his time into Football (soccer), at 14, Tonoy discovered basketball through the countless highlights of Stephen Curry humiliating players from Curry Land. And just like that, a fiery passion for the game was ignited within Tonoy. And soon after, he decided to become a student of journalism, graduating in 2022, and choosing sports as his area of interest. Today, you can find him spending 99% of his time browsing through every type of content on every team in the NBA, before uncorking everything he has found to the world. In the 1% he isn't doing this, you can find him playing Basketball, Football, Volleyball, or practically any other sport he has had the opportunity to learn.

Read more from Tonoy Sengupta

Share this article

Don’t miss these